The New York Mets (10-6) bring a four-game winning streak into their series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers (8-8) on Monday night. New York swept Oakland over the weekend, outscoring the Athletics 24-11 across three games. Los Angeles, meanwhile, lost two out of three games against the Cubs to fall back to the .500 mark overall this season.

First pitch at Dodger Stadium is set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The Dodgers are -150 favorites (risk $150 to win $100) and the over/under is 8.5 in the latest Dodgers vs. Mets odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs. Mets money line: Dodgers -150, Mets +125

Dodgers vs. Mets over/under: 8.5 runs

Dodgers vs. Mets run line: Los Angeles -1.5 (+135)

LAD: The Dodgers are 14-6 in their last 20 home games vs. New York

NYM: The Mets are 4-1 in their last five games vs. Los Angeles

Why you should back the Dodgers

Los Angeles right-hander Dustin May has been outstanding through his first three starts of the season, going 1-1 with a 1.47 ERA. May allowed one run across 13 innings through his first two outings, shutting down Arizona twice. He added 5.1 innings at San Francisco his last time out, giving up two earned runs on two hits while striking out three.

Mets left-handed starter David Peterson is off to a disappointing start, going 0-2 with a 4.91 ERA. He has only faced the Dodgers once during his career, allowing four runs (one earned) through just 3.2 innings last June. Los Angeles is 14-6 in its last 20 home games against New York and has won eight of its last 11 games against NL East teams. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Mets

New York third baseman Brett Baty is expected to make his highly anticipated season debut on Monday after being recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. The team's No. 2 prospect hit .400 with five home runs and 15 RBI in nine games at that level. He is replacing the struggling Eduardo Escobar, who is 6-of-48 with one homer in 14 games for the Mets this season.

The Mets hit three home runs on Sunday, as first baseman Pete Alonso hit his major-league leading eighth homer. Alonso is tied with Dave Kingman for the fifth-most homers in franchise history (154). Los Angeles lost two out of three against the Cubs over the weekend and will be playing without catcher Will Smith after he was placed on the seven-day injured list due to concussion-like symptoms. See which team to pick here.

