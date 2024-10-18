Dodgers vs. Mets score: Live updates from NLCS Game 5 as L.A. tries to punch ticket to 2024 World Series

The Dodgers are trying to win their first pennant since 2020; the Mets are trying to keep a magical playoff run going

Friday brings us Game 5 of the National League Championship Series between the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers and the host New York Mets. The Dodgers lead the best-of-seven series 3-1, which means they're only one win away from advancing to the World Series to face either the New York Yankees or the Cleveland Guardians. The Mets, meantime, are trying to become just the 15th team ever to come back from down 3-1 and win a best-of-seven MLB postseason series. The last team to pull it off was, ironically enough, the 2020 Dodgers, who dug out of a 3-1 hole against the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS.

Game 5 will get started shortly after 5 p.m. ET and is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

In Friday's contest, right-hander Jack Flaherty goes for the Dodgers, and he'll be making his first start since he twirled seven shutout innings in Game 1 of this series. Lefty David Peterson will be the Mets' starting pitcher. Overall, he's pitched well in these playoffs, but in Game 1 against the Dodgers he allowed three runs in 2 1/3 innings of relief work.

CBS Sports will be here to provide live updates, highlights, and analysis throughout Game 5. You can follow along below.

Updating Live
(2)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Get ready for the Temptations... with a special guest

The Temptations are performing the National Anthem at Citi Field tonight. They will also do a live performance of "My Girl," Francisco Lindor's walk-up song.

The Temptations were spotted at Citi Field before first pitch, and it appears they have added a new member for tonight:

Sing your heart out, Mr. Met.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Biggest questions for NLCS Game 5

Greetings. We are about 75 minutes away from NLCS Game 5. The Dodgers can win their first pennant since 2020 (and first in a full season since 2018) with a win tonight. The Mets, who have had an unforgettable October run, are trying to keep their season alive.

There's obviously a lot on the line tonight at Citi Field. Here are the biggest questions for NLCS Game 5:

Biggest questions for MLB playoffs on Friday: Dodgers on the cusp of NL pennant, Yankees and Guardians in ALCS
Dayn Perry
Biggest questions for MLB playoffs on Friday: Dodgers on the cusp of NL pennant, Yankees and Guardians in ALCS

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    3:11

    Dodgers Take Commanding 3-1 Series Lead

  • Image thumbnail
    4:02

    Yankees-Guardians Game 4 Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    6:12

    Dodgers Rout Mets For 2nd Straight Night, Lead Series 3-1

  • Image thumbnail
    6:13

    Guardians Walk It Off Against Yankees, Trail 2-1 In ALCS

  • Image thumbnail
    10:21

    NLCS Highlights: Dodgers at Mets - Game 4 (10/17)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    Dodgers, Mets Sound Off Following Game 4

  • Image thumbnail
    7:20

    Dodgers Demolish Mets In Game 4 Win, Take 3-1 Series Lead Back Home

  • Image thumbnail
    2:29

    Yankees, Guardians Set For Pivotal Game 4 On Friday

  • Image thumbnail
    5:36

    ALCS Highlights: Yankees at Guardians - Game 3 (10/17)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:37

    ALCS Sound Off: Best Bites From Game 3

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    Looking Ahead To Game 4 After Guardians Cut Series Lead

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    How Do Yankees Move On From Catastrophic Game 3 Loss?

  • Image thumbnail
    10:44

    Guardians Complete Miracle Comeback In Extras, Cut Series Lead To 2-1

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    MUST SEE: David Fry Walks It Off For The Guardians

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Yankees Look To Take Commanding 3-0 Series Lead

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Why The Mets Need Jose Quintana's Best Game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    Walker Buehler's Start May Show Dodger Starter Is Back

  • Image thumbnail
    2:07

    How Discipline At The Plate Played A Part In Dodgers Win

  • Image thumbnail
    4:14

    NLCS Highlights: Dodgers at Mets - Game 3 (10/16)

See All MLB Videos