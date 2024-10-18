Dodgers vs. Mets score: Live updates from NLCS Game 5 as L.A. tries to punch ticket to 2024 World Series

Friday brings us Game 5 of the National League Championship Series between the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers and the host New York Mets. The Dodgers lead the best-of-seven series 3-1, which means they're only one win away from advancing to the World Series to face either the New York Yankees or the Cleveland Guardians. The Mets, meantime, are trying to become just the 15th team ever to come back from down 3-1 and win a best-of-seven MLB postseason series. The last team to pull it off was, ironically enough, the 2020 Dodgers, who dug out of a 3-1 hole against the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS.

Game 5 will get started shortly after 5 p.m. ET and is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

In Friday's contest, right-hander Jack Flaherty goes for the Dodgers, and he'll be making his first start since he twirled seven shutout innings in Game 1 of this series. Lefty David Peterson will be the Mets' starting pitcher. Overall, he's pitched well in these playoffs, but in Game 1 against the Dodgers he allowed three runs in 2 1/3 innings of relief work.

