Dodgers vs. Nationals live stream: 2019 NLDS Game 3 prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, watch MLB playoffs online

The Dodgers and Nationals flew across the country to continue their best-of-five NLDS on Sunday in Washington D.C. After a thrilling Game 2 win for the Nats, the series is knotted up at 1-1.

Now, let's set the scene with some essentials.

Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory in the postseason? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every postseason game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 6 | Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Location: Nationals Park (Washington D.C.)

TV: TBS | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: WAS -1.5 | WAS -122 | O/U 8

Starting pitchers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (LAD) vs. TBD (WAS)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

The Nationals have a big decision in front of them. Are they going to start Max Scherzer? He entered Game 2 as a reliever and threw 14 pitches. Two days between starts is generally a side session day for starting pitchers and we could consider that his session, but he was full throttle -- that doesn't usually happen in the side sessions. The guess here is he gets the ball. If he doesn't, it's Anibal Sanchez, who was 11-8 with a 3.85 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 134 strikeouts in 166 innings this year.

On the Dodgers' end, Hyun-Jin Ryu gets the nod. He went through a very rough patch late in the season, pitching to a 9.95 ERA in four starts from Aug. 17 to Sept. 4. He settled down for his final three appearances, though, putting up a 1.29 ERA.

Prediction

Assuming Scherzer goes and has his customary stuff, the hunch here is another nail-biter that hits the under.

Pick: Dodgers 3, Nationals 2