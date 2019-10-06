Dodgers vs. Nationals live stream: 2019 NLDS Game 3 prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, watch MLB playoffs online
The series is tied, 1-1
The Dodgers and Nationals flew across the country to continue their best-of-five NLDS on Sunday in Washington D.C. After a thrilling Game 2 win for the Nats, the series is knotted up at 1-1.
Now, let's set the scene with some essentials.
How to watch
Date: Sunday, Oct. 6 | Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
Location: Nationals Park (Washington D.C.)
TV: TBS | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Odds: WAS -1.5 | WAS -122 | O/U 8
Starting pitchers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (LAD) vs. TBD (WAS)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Preview
The Nationals have a big decision in front of them. Are they going to start Max Scherzer? He entered Game 2 as a reliever and threw 14 pitches. Two days between starts is generally a side session day for starting pitchers and we could consider that his session, but he was full throttle -- that doesn't usually happen in the side sessions. The guess here is he gets the ball. If he doesn't, it's Anibal Sanchez, who was 11-8 with a 3.85 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 134 strikeouts in 166 innings this year.
On the Dodgers' end, Hyun-Jin Ryu gets the nod. He went through a very rough patch late in the season, pitching to a 9.95 ERA in four starts from Aug. 17 to Sept. 4. He settled down for his final three appearances, though, putting up a 1.29 ERA.
Prediction
Assuming Scherzer goes and has his customary stuff, the hunch here is another nail-biter that hits the under.
Pick: Dodgers 3, Nationals 2
-
