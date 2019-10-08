Dodgers vs. Nationals odds, line: 2019 NLDS Game 5 picks, predictions from advanced model

The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Washington Nationals in a decisive Game 5 of the 2019 National League Division Series on Wednesday. The Dodgers, who finished first in the NL West at 106-56, are seeking their fourth straight NLCS. The Nationals, second in the NL East at 93-69, are shooting for just their second NLCS appearance. First pitch from Dodger Stadium is set for 8:37 p.m. ET, and this is the third time the franchises have met in the postseason. The latest Dodgers vs. Nationals odds show Los Angeles favored at -149 on the money line (risk $149 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is seven. Before making any Nationals vs. Dodgers picks of your own, look at the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the first full week of the 2019 MLB Playoffs up over $1,100 for $100 players on top-rated MLB picks. The model was especially strong on top-rated money line picks this season, entering the week on a profitable 158-130 run. Anyone who has been following it is way up.

The model has dialed in on Dodgers vs. Nationals and is leaning over.

The model knows the Dodgers, who lead the all-time series 283-201, including a 157-84 advantage at Dodger Stadium, have made 36 postseason appearances and won 23 pennants. They have also won six World Series titles. Right-hander Walker Buehler (14-4, 3.26 ERA) will get the start for Los Angeles. He won Game 1, 6-0, going six innings, allowing one hit, while walking three and striking out eight. In his last six decisions including the playoffs, he is 5-1 with 49 strikeouts in 40 innings.

The Dodgers won the season series 4-3 and have won four of the last five season series against the Nationals. Third baseman Justin Turner enters the game with a six-game hitting streak. He is red-hot, going 6-for-18 with two doubles, two homers and five RBIs in the series.

But just because Los Angeles has had Washington's number does not mean it is the best value on the Nationals vs. Dodgers money line.

That's because the Nationals will be sending ace righty Stephen Strasburg (18-6, 3.32 ERA) to the mound. Strasburg has a 0.64 ERA in the postseason. In Game 2 of the 2019 NLDS, he held Los Angeles to one run in six innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks.

Offensively, Washington has four players who are hitting .333 or higher in the postseason, including shortstop Trea Turner, who is 6-for-17 in the series with three doubles. Third baseman Anthony Rendon is 4-for-12 in the series, including a three-RBI performance on Monday.

So who wins Nationals vs. Dodgers in Game 5?