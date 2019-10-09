Dodgers vs. Nationals odds, line: 2019 NLDS Game 5 picks, predictions from proven projection model

The Los Angeles Dodgers look for continued postseason success when they take on the Washington Nationals in Game 5 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers (106-56) are trying to advance to the World Series for the third straight season, while the Nationals (93-69) look to get out of the NLDS round for just the second time in franchise history. Wednesday's game is slated to begin at 8:37 p.m. ET from Los Angeles. The Dodgers have lost the last two World Series, falling in seven games to Houston in 2017 and losing in five games to Boston last season. The Dodgers are -161 on the money line (risk $161 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is set at seven in the latest Nationals vs. Dodgers odds. Before making any Nationals vs. Dodgers picks of your own, check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the first full week of the 2019 MLB Playoffs up over $1,100 for $100 players on top-rated MLB picks. The model was especially strong on top-rated money line picks this season, entering the week on a profitable 158-130 run. Anyone who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Dodgers vs. Nationals. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that the Dodgers, who have won 104 or more games in two of the past three seasons, have won seven National League West Division titles in a row. Since the 2000 season, Los Angeles has dominated Washington, winning 14 season series against the Nationals' franchise, losing just three and tying three.

Offensively, the Dodgers have been led by infielder David Freese, who is batting .571 in the series, including a 3-for-3 performance with a double in Game 3. Statistically, Los Angeles has the edge in pitching, finishing first in Major League Baseball in ERA (3.37), first in WHIP (1.10) and second in home runs allowed (185).

But just because Los Angeles has had Washington's number does not mean it is the best value on the Nationals vs. Dodgers money line.

That's because the Nationals will be sending ace righty Stephen Strasburg (18-6, 3.32 ERA) to the mound. Strasburg has a 0.64 ERA in the postseason. In Game 2 of the 2019 NLDS, he held Los Angeles to one run in six innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks.

Offensively, Washington has four players who are hitting .333 or higher in the postseason, including shortstop Trea Turner, who is 6-for-17 in the series with three doubles. Third baseman Anthony Rendon is 4-for-12 in the series, including a three-RBI performance on Monday.

So who wins Nationals vs. Dodgers in Game 5? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the National vs. Dodgers money line you should be all over Wednesday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.