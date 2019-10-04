Dodgers vs. Nationals score: L.A. cruises to NLDS Game 1 win behind Walker Buehler, Max Muncy
The Dodgers take a 1-0 lead in the series
The Dodgers took Game 1 of the best-of-five NLDS in Dodger Stadium on Thursday night as they blanked the Nationals by a score of 6-0 (box score). The Dodgers got six shutout innings from 25-year-old right-hander Walker Buehler, three RBI from Max Muncy, and in the eighth inning back-to-back home runs from Gavin Lux and Joc Pederson to ice it.
Buehler's counterpart Patrick Corbin overcame early control problems to pitch solidly, as he allowed two runs and one earned run over six innings. However, the Washington bullpen, a shortcoming for almost the entire season, allowed the Dodgers to pad their lead in the middle and late innings.
