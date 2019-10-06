Dodgers vs. Nationals score: Live NLDS Game 3 updates, highlights, full coverage

The best-of-five NLDS is now a best-of-three series. The Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers split the first two games at Dodger Stadium late last week, and now the series shifts to Nationals Park for Game 3 on Sunday (GameTracker). The Nationals will send Anibal Sanchez, not Max Scherzer, to the mound in Game 3.

Scherzer started the NL Wild Card Game last Tuesday and threw an inning in relief in NLDS Game 2 on Friday. The team wanted to see how he felt during Saturday's off day before announcing a Game 3 starter. Sunday morning, the Nationals confirmed Sanchez will take the mound, setting up Scherzer for a Game 4 start.

Washington's bullpen has been a weakness all season. Not including Scherzer in Game 2 and Stephen Strasburg in the Wild Card Game, Nationals relievers have allowed five runs in four innings this postseason. Game 1 starter Patrick Corbin could also a bullpen option Sunday.

As for the Dodgers, they're sending Cy Young candidate Hyun-Jin Ryu to the mound in Game 3. He'll be pitching on seven days rest. Oddly enough, Ryu had a 0.71 ERA on normal rest and a 2.93 ERA on extra rest during the regular season. Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen has not yet pitched in the NLDS and may see action in Game 3 regardless of score.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 6 | Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Location: Nationals Park (Washington D.C.)

TV: TBS | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: WAS -1.5 | WAS -122 | O/U 8

Starting pitchers: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (LAD) vs. RHP Anibal Sanchez (WAS)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Live updates

We will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the game. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.