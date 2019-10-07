Dodgers vs. Nationals score: Los Angeles uses big inning to take NLDS Game 3 from Washington

The Washington Nationals entered Game 3 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers hoping to take the series lead at home. A seven-run sixth inning from the Dodgers crushed any chance the Nats had. The Dodgers took Game 3 over the Nationals by a 10-4 final, putting Washington on the brink of elimination and Los Angeles one win away from the team's fourth straight NLCS.

Six of the runs from the sixth inning were charged to Patrick Corbin, who came in as a reliever in Game 3. Justin Turner's three-run homer off Wander Suero was the exclamation point on the inning. Russell Martin and Enrique Hernandez each recorded RBI doubles earlier in the frame.

The Nationals sent Anibal Sanchez, not Max Scherzer, to the mound in Game 3. Sanchez had a great start, finishing his five-inning outing with one earned run, nine strikeouts (a season-high) and just two walks. For the Dodgers, Cy Young candidate Hyun-Jin Ryu gave up two earned runs and four hits over five innings.

