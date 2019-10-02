Dodgers vs. Nationals series schedule, results: MLB playoffs live stream, TV channel, start time for 2019 NLDS
The National League Division Series starts on Thursday at Chavez Ravine
On Thursday, the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers will begin their best-of-five National League Divisional Series. The Dodgers, by virtue of having the best record in the NL, are the top seed and will possess home-field advantage through at least the NL bracket.
The Nationals, meanwhile, are fresh off an improbable victory in the Wild Card Game over the Milwaukee Brewers that necessitated a three-run rally in the bottom of the eighth inning spurred by a Juan Soto single and Trent Grisham error.
On paper, this has the potential to be the best divisional series of the postseason. Each team has three high-end starters to trot out there, and the Dodgers and Nationals finished first and second in the NL in run differential during the regular season.
Below you'll find the complete schedule for the Nationals and Dodgers series. Do note that the official start times for the later games have not yet been announced.
Games on TBS can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).
NLDS: Washington vs. L.A. Dodgers
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 3
Game 1: Washington at L.A. Dodgers
8:30 p.m.
TBS
Dodger Stadium
Oct. 4
Game 2: Washington at L.A. Dodgers
9:30 p.m.
TBS
Dodger Stadium
Oct. 6
Game 3: L.A. Dodgers at Washington
TBA
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 7
Game 4: L.A. Dodgers at Washington*
TBA
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 9
Game 5: Washington at L.A. Dodgers*
TBA
TBS
Dodger Stadium
* - if necessary
