Dodgers vs. Nationals series schedule, results: MLB playoffs live stream, TV channel, start time for 2019 NLDS

On Thursday, the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers will begin their best-of-five National League Divisional Series. The Dodgers, by virtue of having the best record in the NL, are the top seed and will possess home-field advantage through at least the NL bracket.

The Nationals, meanwhile, are fresh off an improbable victory in the Wild Card Game over the Milwaukee Brewers that necessitated a three-run rally in the bottom of the eighth inning spurred by a Juan Soto single and Trent Grisham error.

On paper, this has the potential to be the best divisional series of the postseason. Each team has three high-end starters to trot out there, and the Dodgers and Nationals finished first and second in the NL in run differential during the regular season.

Below you'll find the complete schedule for the Nationals and Dodgers series. Do note that the official start times for the later games have not yet been announced.

Games on TBS can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).

NLDS: Washington vs. L.A. Dodgers

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 3 Game 1: Washington at L.A. Dodgers 8:30 p.m. TBS Dodger Stadium Oct. 4 Game 2: Washington at L.A. Dodgers 9:30 p.m. TBS Dodger Stadium Oct. 6 Game 3: L.A. Dodgers at Washington TBA TBS Nationals Park Oct. 7 Game 4: L.A. Dodgers at Washington* TBA TBS Nationals Park Oct. 9 Game 5: Washington at L.A. Dodgers* TBA TBS Dodger Stadium

* - if necessary