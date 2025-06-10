Two of the top teams in the National League West will battle for the second of a three-game series when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. Los Angeles is coming off an 8-7 10-inning win on Monday. The Dodgers have yet to announce its starting pitcher, while the Padres are expected to counter with right-hander Dylan Cease (1-5, 4.72 ERA).

First pitch from Petco Park in San Diego is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. San Diego is -115 on the money line (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Padres odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while Los Angeles is a -106 underdog (risk $106 to win $100). The over/under for total runs scored is 8. SportsLine's model is calling for a big win for the Padres in this one.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 12 of the 2025 MLB season on a 27-23 run on top-rated MLB money-line betting picks. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps, or new users taking advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code or Fanatics Sportsbook promo code could have seen strong returns.

Here are the model's three best bets for Dodgers vs. Padres on Tuesday (odds subject to change):

Padres ML (-112)

Padres run line +1.5 (-189)

Teoscar Hernandez over 0.5 total bases (-149)

Padres to win (-115)

Both teams have hit a tough stretch, and have split their past 10 games. San Diego won two of three against a red-hot Milwaukee team over the weekend, while the Dodgers dropped two of three to the St. Louis Cardinals, one of the contenders in the National League Central. Los Angeles has won three of the last five meetings with San Diego, but it hasn't been easy as the Dodgers outscored the Padres by a slim margin, 25-23 during the stretch. The model is confident the Padres can even up the series, and has a money line probability of well over 50%. DraftKings is one of the books with a -115 price on the Padres, and new users can unlock even more value with a DraftKings promo code.

Padres run line +1.5 (-189)

The model has simulated the game 10,000 times. It suggests San Diego will be able to cover the run line, and has the Padres winning the game by an average score of 4.9 to 4.8, with San Diego covering nearly 70% of the time, making it the better value. The Padres are 20-11 on their home field in 2025, while Los Angeles is 17-16 on the road.

If you want even more MLB picks, SportsLine's top MLB expert, Matt Severance, is heating up. Get his best bets for Tuesday, all from the expert who is 148-77 on his last 225 MLB picks (+20).

Teoscar Hernandez over 0.5 total bases (-145)

Right fielder Teoscar Hernandez of the Los Angeles Dodgers has struggled since May 23, when he was batting .310. He has slipped a bit to .261. But he has flourished on the road when the Dodgers are the underdog. In fact, he has gone over his total bases market in five of his last five road games when an underdog.

During that stretch, he is averaging 2.8 total bases per game. The model is projecting 1.4 total bases for Hernandez, and gives this prop a five-star rating. bet365 has this line at -145, and new users can utilize the latest bet365 promo code if they want even more bang for their buck.