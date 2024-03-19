The 2024 Major League Baseball season gets started half a world away on Wednesday when the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres collide in the 2024 Seoul Series at Gocheok SkyDome in Seoul, South Korea. The Dodgers enter the season as the favorites to win the World Series, at +350. They are coming off a year in which they were knocked out of the National League Division Series without even winning a game. Meanwhile the Padres were arguably the most underachieving team in baseball last season, finishing 82-80 despite fielding a star-studded roster. Wednesday's game will be the first of the two-game Seoul Series between the NL West rivals. Tyler Glasnow will start for Los Angeles, while Yu Darvish will be on the hill for San Diego in Game 1.



First pitch is set for 6:05 a.m. ET. Los Angeles is the -198 money line favorite (risk $198 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Padres odds, while San Diego is a +165 underdog. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Padres vs. Dodgers picks, check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Dodgers vs. Padres money line: Los Angeles -198, San Diego +165

Dodgers vs. Padres run line: Los Angeles -1.5 (-119), San Diego +1.5 (-102)

Dodgers vs. Padres over/under: 8.5 runs

LAD: Shohei Ohtani led the majors last season in OPS (1.066)

SD: Xander Bogaerts led the Padres last year in batting average (.285)

Why you should back the Dodgers



Los Angeles has arguably the best hitter in baseball in Ohtani. Famously signed in the offseason to the biggest contract in league history (10 years, $700 million), Ohtani led the majors last season in OPS (1.066). He also ranked fourth in home runs (44) despite playing just 135 games. For his efforts last year, he won the American League MVP Award.

In addition, the Dodgers dominated the head-to-head series against the Padres last season. Los Angeles won nine of the 13 games between the teams, outscoring San Diego 75-53 in the process. The 75 runs were the second most the Dodgers scored against any team last season.

Why you should back the Padres

Darvish was excellent against the Dodgers last season. In two starts against his former team, Darvish went 1-0 with a 1.98 ERA, 0.732 WHIP and 10 strikeouts against only one walk in 13.2 innings. During spring training he was excellent, with a 1.07 WHIP and 2.89 ERA.

In addition, rookie center fielder Jackson Merrill brings a hot bat into the regular season. The 20-year-old Merrill hit .351 during spring training, while also posting a .995 OPS, two home runs and six RBI. He is set to become just the third player in MLB history to start Opening Day in center field before turning 21 years old, joining Ken Griffey Jr. and Andruw Jones.

