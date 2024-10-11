Game 5 of the 2024 NLDS has the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the San Diego Padres. A trip to the NLCS against the New York Mets is on the line. This series has gone back and forth but the Dodgers evened things up 2-2 on Wednesday. Los Angeles beat the Padres 8-0 to secure the win. Yu Darvish (7-3, 3.31 ERA) is on the hill for San Diego. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3.00 ERA) will get the start for Los Angeles.

First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 8:08 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a -143 favorite on the money line (risk $143 to win $100) in the latest Padres vs. Dodgers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.

Dodgers vs. Padres money line: Los Angeles -143, San Diego +121

Dodgers vs. Padres over/under: 8 runs

Dodgers vs. Padres run line: Los Angeles -1.5 (+147)

LAD: The Los Angeles Dodgers have hit the team total Over in 21 of their last 35 games at home

SD: The San Diego Padres have covered the run line in 50 of their last 83 away games

Why you should back the Dodgers

Left fielder Teoscar Hernandez has been the most consistent playmaker on the offensive end for the Dodgers this series. Hernandez owns tremendous pop with the ability to push the ball into the gaps. Over four games, he leads the team in batting average (.333), RBI (6), and hits (5). On Oct. 8, he went 1-of-3 with a grand slam.

Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is one of the best hitters in the game. Ohtani is a relentless slugger due to electric swing and gap-producing strength. During the regular season, he ranked second in the league in home runs (54) and RBI (130). In his last game, Ohtani went 1-of-3 with a base hit, one run driven in and two walks drawn.

Why you should back the Padres

The Padres hit Yamamoto hard in Game 1 of this season, scoring five runs and chasing him after just three innings and 60 pitches. Right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. has been on fire in the 2024 MLB playoffs. This postseason, the 25-year-old ranks first on the team in batting average (.500), home runs (4), RBI (7), OBP (.577) and hits (11). In his last outing, Tatis went 1-of-4 with a double.

Third baseman Manny Machado can make an impact on both sides of the field. Machado will be a rangy defender with the arm strength to deliver strikes across the diamond. At the dish, he has home-run power and can be a solid run-producer. In the regular season, Machado hit .275 with 29 home runs and 105 RBI. In Game 3, he went 2-of-4 with two base hits and one run scored.

