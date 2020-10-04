The No. 1 seed Los Angeles Dodgers and the No. 4 San Diego Padres will rekindle their rivalry this week, as the two sides meet in the best-of-five National League Division Series. Under this year's postseason format, and because of COVID-19 concerns, every game will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Dodgers reached this point by sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Series. The Padres, meanwhile, had to win consecutive elimination games to stave off the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here is how you can watch the Padres vs. Dodgers NLDS matchup.



Date Start time Starting pitchers TV Odds (via William Hill Sportsbook) Game 1 Tue., Oct. 6 9:38 p.m. ET TBD vs. TBD FS1 TBD Game 2 Wed., Oct. 7 9:08 p.m. ET TBD vs. TBD FS1 TBD Game 3 Thur., Oct. 8 9:08 p.m. ET TBD vs. TBD MLBN TBD Game 4* Fri., Oct. 9 9:08 p.m. ET TBD vs. TBD FS1 TBD Game 5* Sat., Oct. 10 8:08 p.m. ET TBD vs. TBD FS1 TBD

* if necessary

While the entire NLDS will be played in Arlington, the teams will alternate hosting duties as they would during a typical year. That means the Dodgers, the higher seed, will "host" Games 1, 2, and 5. The Padres will bat last in Games 3 and 4.

Here are three things to know heading into the Padres vs. Dodgers NLDS.

The Dodgers won the season series

The Dodgers and Padres should be familiar with each other by now, as they met 10 times during the regular season. The Dodgers won six of those games, and outscored the Padres 48-36 along the way. That was one of two season series the Padres lost all year, with the other coming in four games against the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's how both teams fared when they didn't play each other:

Dodgers vs. teams other than Padres: 37-13 (plus-124 run differential)

37-13 (plus-124 run differential) Padres vs. teams other than Dodgers: 33-17 (plus-96 run differential)

It just goes to show that these teams were head-and-shoulders above the rest of the competition. The Dodgers outscored their non-Padres competition by nearly 2.5 runs per game. The Padres, on the other hand, were close to two runs per game better than their non-Dodgers competition. These are two top-notch teams, so expect a fun and well-played series.

San Diego's rotation is an open question

The story of the wild card round for the Padres was their rotation, and that seems likely to remain the case for the divisional round. The health situations for both Mike Clevinger and Dinelson Lamet are unclear, and the Padres can't be impressed with what they received from Chris Paddack and Zack Davies in Games 1 and 2 against the Cardinals. Could San Diego opt to promote a prospect, like MacKenzie Gore or Ryan Weathers, to make their big-league debut? Or will they try to patch things together, the way they did by going the Johnny Wholestaff route in Game 3? San Diego's chances at advancing hang in the balance.

First ever meeting in the postseason

The Padres and Dodgers will be making history, as it's the first time they've met in the postseason. Maybe that isn't too surprising: prior to the creation of the wild card in 1994, only one of the clubs could make the playoffs in any given year. The Dodgers have been a near constant in October in recent times, making the trip 11 times in the past 15 years. The Padres, however, are making their fifth appearance since '94, joining 1996, 1998, 2005, and 2006. This is just the third time they've made the playoffs at the same time. In the previous two years (1996 and 2006), they each failed to advance past the first round.