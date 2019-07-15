Dodgers vs. Phillies odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for July 15 from advanced model on 18-6 run

The Philadelphia Phillies look to turn their recent fortunes around when they begin a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. The Phillies (48-45), 5-5 in their last 10 games, have lost three of their last four series and are just 4-5 in July. The Dodgers (62-33), who have lost four of their last six, lead the National League West by 14.5 games. Monday's game is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Dodgers are favored at -181 on the money line, meaning a $181 wager would net $100. That's up from an open of -169, and the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5 in the latest Dodgers vs. Phillies odds. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Dodgers vs. Phillies picks of your own.

The model knows the Dodgers have the edge over the Phillies in nearly every offensive and pitching category, including batting average (.263 to .246), on-base percentage (.342 to .324), slugging percentage (.467 to .422), ERA (3.40 to 4.61), opponents' batting average (.224 to .265) and WHIP (1.08 to 1.40).

Closer Kenley Jansen (3-2, 3.05 ERA) continues to shut down the opposition. In 38 1/3 innings, Jansen has 23 saves. He has allowed 27 hits, 13 earned runs, six homers and eight walks while striking out 51 for a WHIP of 0.91. On offense, Dodgers infielder Max Muncy has worn out Phillies pitching this season, going 5-for-11 with a home run and three RBIs.

That's because the Phillies have played well at home, going 28-19 at Citizens Bank Park this season. They have also beaten the Dodgers in six of the last 10 home games against them. Right-hander Zach Eflin (7-8, 3.78 ERA) gets the start for Philadelphia. He has struggled in his last three starts, allowing 15 earned runs in 14 innings. Prior to that, however, he had a sparkling 2.83 ERA with a 1.16 WHIP.

One of the Phillies' top hitters has been second baseman Cesar Hernandez, who had a six-game hitting streak snapped on Sunday. During the streak, Hernandez had gone 9-for-23 with a double and four RBIs. Also red-hot is catcher J.T. Realmuto, who has a 10-game hitting streak. Realmuto is 16-for-40 with four doubles, one homer and eight RBIs during the streak.

