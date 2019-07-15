Dodgers vs. Phillies odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for July 15 from model on 18-6 run

The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to stay on track when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday in the first of a four-game series. The Dodgers (62-33), first in the National League West, have won two in a row following a four-game losing streak, while the Phillies (48-45), third in the NL East, have lost five of their last eight. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is set for 7:05 p.m. ET, and the Dodgers are 3-0 against the Phillies this season. The latest Dodgers vs. Phillies odds show Los Angeles favored at -174 on the money line (risk $174 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Dodgers vs. Phillies picks of your own, look at the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 16 of the MLB season on a sizzling 18-6 run on top-rated MLB money line picks. Its top-rated money-line picks have now returned almost $1,700 on the season for $100 bettors, and anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Dodgers vs. Phillies. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

Los Angeles, which has won six of the last 10 games in the series, will send left-hander Clayton Kershaw (7-2, 3.09 ERA) to the mound. It will be Kershaw's first start in 10 days, although he pitched an inning in the All-Star Game on Tuesday. In his last outing against the San Diego Padres, Kershaw allowed just one earned run in seven innings with nine strikeouts. He's 2-3 with a 4.01 ERA at Citizens Bank Park.

Offensively, first baseman David Freese is 3-for-8 with two doubles and two RBIs over the last two games. Freese has also hit the Phillies well, going 4-for-7 with two home runs and three RBIs this season. Outfielder-first baseman Cody Bellinger has been a thorn in Philadelphia's side, going 4-for-11 in three games against them this year.

But that doesn't necessarily mean L.A. is the best value on the Dodgers vs. Phillies money line.

That's because the Phillies have played well at home, going 28-19 at Citizens Bank Park this season. They have also beaten the Dodgers in six of the last 10 home games against them. Right-hander Zach Eflin (7-8, 3.78 ERA) gets the start for Philadelphia. He has struggled in his last three starts, allowing 15 earned runs in 14 innings. Prior to that, however, he had a sparkling 2.83 ERA with a 1.16 WHIP.

One of the Phillies' top hitters has been second baseman Cesar Hernandez, who had a six-game hitting streak snapped on Sunday. During the streak, Hernandez had gone 9-for-23 with a double and four RBIs. Also red-hot is catcher J.T. Realmuto, who has a 10-game hitting streak. Realmuto is 16-for-40 with four doubles, one homer and eight RBIs during the streak.

So who wins Phillies vs. Dodgers? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Phillies vs. Dodgers money line you should be all over Monday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.