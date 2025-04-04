The Los Angeles Dodgers (8-0) will try to get within one win of the best start in franchise history when they face the Philadelphia Phillies (5-1) on Friday. Los Angeles has already set the record for the best start in baseball history for a defending World Series champion following its walk-off win over Atlanta on Wednesday. Philadelphia is off to a strong start of its own, sweeping Colorado earlier this week. The Phillies won five of the six matchups between these teams last season, including a three-game sweep at home in July.

First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Dodgers are -126 favorites (risk $126 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Phillies odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Phillies are +115 underdogs, per the SportsLine Consensus. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.

SportsLine's model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 34-18 roll on all top-rated MLB picks on the run line dating back to 2023. Here are the MLB best bets for Dodgers vs. Phillies on Friday:

Phillies money line (+115)

Los Angeles is coming off series sweeps over the Tigers and Braves, who have a combined record of 2-11 through their first 13 games. The Dodgers are up against a hot Phillies team on Friday night, though. Philadelphia has seen all five of its wins come by multiple runs, and it held Colorado to just one run in each of the three meetings earlier this week. Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber has already crushed four home runs in his first 26 at-bats, while shortstop Edmundo Sosa is batting .600 in 15 at-bats. SportsLine's model has the Phillies graded as an A-rated pick on Friday, as they win in well over 50% of simulations at plus-money odds. Caesars Sportsbook has the best line at +115.

Over 8 runs (-108)

Philadelphia is averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while Los Angeles is on a similar pace at 5.6 runs per game. Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hit a walk-off home run against the Braves on Wednesday, giving the reigning National League MVP a .333 batting average and a major-league best 11 runs. Both lineups are loaded with talent, so the model expects runs to be scored throughout this contest. In fact, the Over is cashing more than 60% of the time. FanDuel Sportsbook is offering the best price at -108.

Jesus Luzardo O5.5 strikeouts (+100)

Luzardo is coming off an electric Philadelphia debut, striking out 11 of the 22 Washington batters he faced on Saturday. He has a 3.48 ERA in four career appearances (three starts) against the Dodgers in his career. The Los Angeles lineup is averaging more than eight strikeouts per game, and Luzardo averaged 6.5 strikeouts per game in his last full season (2023). The model has him finishing with just over six strikeouts in this start, providing plenty of value at these odds. BetMGM has the best price for this prop at +100.

