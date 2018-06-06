Dodgers vs. Pirates odds: Advanced computer model on 10-2 run reveals MLB picks for June 7

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates close out a three-game series Thursday afternoon. First pitch from PNC Park is at 12:35 p.m. ET. The Pirates are -120 on the money line, meaning it would take a $120 bet on Pittsburgh to return $100.

Before you make any kind of pick on this Thursday matinee, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say.



This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the week on a sensational 10-2 run on its major league picks.

Now, the computer has simulated this matchup between the Dodgers and Pirates and identified a strong money-line pick, which you can get only over at SportsLine. We can tell you the computer is leaning toward the over 8 runs.

The model has taken the Pirates' problematic pitching into account as the staff enters this game with a team ERA of 4.15, while the Dodgers are a solid 3.63. Both teams have sluggers capable of going deep. Matt Kemp and Max Mundy are two of four Dodgers with nine home runs, and Francisco Cervelli and Gregory Polanco top the Pirates with eight.

Los Angeles is 30-30 overall and 16-13 on the road, while Pittsburgh is 30-30 and 17-14 at PNC.

On the mound for the Dodgers is right-hander Dennis Santana, who's 1-0 with a 12.27 ERA. He's projected to strike out four Pirates batters in six innings of work. He'll oppose righty Jameson Taillon, who's 3-4 with a 3.97 ERA. The computer model is predicting Taillon to punch out five Dodgers in five innings.

Los Angeles is 5-2 in its last seven road games, while Pittsburgh is 1-7 in its previous eight games versus the Dodgers.

So which side of the line has all the value on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Dodgers-Pirates money line you need to back, all from the computer model that's on a 10-2 run on its baseball selections!