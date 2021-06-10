The Los Angeles Dodgers look for the three-game series sweep when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday afternoon. The Dodgers (36-25), second in the National League West Division, have won four of six. The Pirates (23-37), fifth in the NL Central, have lost three in a row and six of nine. The Dodgers defeated the Pirates 5-3 on Tuesday and 2-1 on Wednesday.

First pitch from PNC Park in Pittsburgh, is set for 12:35 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a -213 favorite (risk $213 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Dodgers vs. Pirates odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Pirates vs. Dodgers picks, check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Dodgers vs. Pirates money line: Los Angeles -213, Pittsburgh +193

Dodgers vs. Pirates run line: Los Angeles -1.5 (-140)

Dodgers vs. Pirates over-under: 8.5 runs

LA: The Dodgers are 40-12 in their last 52 games against a team with a winning percentage below .400

PIT: The Pirates are 12-5 in their last 17 Thursday games

Why you should back the Dodgers



Los Angeles will send left-hander Julio Urias (8-2, 3.48 ERA) to the mound. Urias bounced back nicely from his worst start of the season by shutting the Atlanta Braves down, allowing just one run in five innings. Since the start of May, Urias has been dominant. Over seven starts, he has walked just five batters while striking out 48.

Offensively, shortstop Chris Taylor has been hitting the ball well and is batting .275 with eight homers and 33 RBIs. He has also scored 45 runs. Over the past eight games, Taylor has hit in six, including a 3-for-4 performance against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 31. In that game, he doubled twice and homered while driving in four runs.

Why you should back the Pirates

Pittsburgh will start right-hander Mitch Keller (3-6, 6.65 ERA). Keller exited Friday's game after falling ill, but has pitched well of late. In his May 29 start against Colorado, he picked up the win after pitching five scoreless innings. He allowed just two hits and two walks, while striking out six. It will be his first career start against the Dodgers.

Infielder Adam Frazier has been red hot of late and has a 12-game hitting streak. He is 16-for-48 (.333) during that stretch. For the season, he is hitting .329 with two homers, 24 RBIs and 35 runs scored. He has hit Dodgers pitching well in his career. In 20 games against Los Angeles, Frazier is batting .328 with two doubles, one homer and seven RBIs.

How to make Pirates vs. Dodgers picks

