The Pittsburgh Pirates (11-16) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (19-7) as these teams kick off their three-game series on Monday evening. The Dodgers head into this matchup red-hot, winning six straight games, including a 7-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. Pittsburgh has been alternating wins and losses over the past seven games. In their last matchup, the Pirates fell to the Cincinnati Reds 7-3. It's a matchup of lefties on the mound as Julio Urias (2-1, 1.88 ERA) goes for Los Angeles, while Jose Quintana (0-1, 3.38 ERA) gets the start for Pittsburgh.

Why you should back the Dodgers



Right fielder Mookie Betts is an outstanding and complete hitter for the Dodgers. Betts has great bat control, patience and can hit for power or contact. The five-time All-Star has found a groove on offense lately, logging a hit in nine straight games. Betts has a batting average of .263 with a team-high five home runs and 13 RBI. In the second contest of the doubleheader on May 7, Betts went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and five runs batted in.

Shortstop Trea Turner has great bat speed with upside. Turner can hit for contact and consistently get on base or drive runs in. The 2021 All-Star has sure hands in the box and on defense. He has the versatility to play multiple positions all across the diamond. Turner has a batting average of .250 with one home run and a team-best 20 RBI.

Why you should back the Pirates

Left fielder Ben Gamel is a solid hitter who has sneaky power and speed in his game. Gamel has decent plate discipline with a smooth-looking swing to all parts of the field. The 29-year-old has a batting average of .293 with two home runs and 13 RBI. Gamel has gotten into a groove lately, recording two-plus hits in four of his last five games.

Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes is an athletic infielder who plays with high energy. Hayes uses his quick reads and instincts to make difficult plays on the defensive end. He has a rocket of an arm to deliver darts across the diamond. The 25-year-old also makes consistent contact with the baseball with his compact swing. Hayes is leading the team in batting average (.318), on-base percentage (.408) and hits (28).

