The Los Angeles Dodgers (20-8) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (12-17) wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon. These two teams split the first two matchups with Los Angeles coming off a dominant 11-1 win on Tuesday night. Ryan Pepiot (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is on the hill for Los Angeles. Dillon Peters (3-1, 2.16 ERA) gets the start for Pittsburgh.

The first pitch is set for 12:35 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is listed as the -180 favorite (risk $180 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Pirates odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Pittsburgh is a +160 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is set at 8.5.

Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Pirates vs. Dodgers:

Dodgers vs. Pirates money line: Dodgers -180, Pirates +160

Dodgers vs. Pirates run-line: Dodgers -1.5 (-120)

Dodgers vs. Pirates over-under: 8.5 runs

LAD: The Dodgers are 7-1 in their last eight games

PIT: The Pirates are 2-6 in their last eight games at home

Why you should back the Dodgers



Shortstop Trea Turner has outstanding speed and bat control with the ability to hit for contact. Turner has sure hands in the batter's box and on defense. The 2021 All-Star has a batting average of .259 with a team-high 21 RBIs. Turner has displayed his run-producing abilities and looks to continue his solid start to the year.

First baseman Freddie Freeman has been a constant offensive force in the lineup for Los Angeles. Freeman has a big swing with power to any part on the field. The five-time All-Star plays defense well in the corner due to his impressive frame and quick instincts. Freeman is first on the team in batting average (.314), on-base percentage (.398), and hits (33) to go along with 13 RBIs.

Why you should back the Pirates

Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes has shown the ability to consistently make contact with the baseball and get on base. Hayes is aggressive in the box with great awareness of the strike zone. He's also a terrific defender in the corner with a strong arm and velocity on his throws. The 25-year-old is first on the squad in batting average (.337) and hits (32) with seven runs batted in.

Left fielder Ben Gamel is a solid hitter with good plate discipline. Gamel's swing is sweet and compact with run-producing qualities. He has a batting average of .292 with two home runs and 13 RBIs. Gamel recorded 2-plus hits in five of his last seven games. On May 9, he went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

