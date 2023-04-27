The Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates will go head-to-head on Thursday for the rubber match of a three-game series. The Dodgers won 8-7 on Tuesday but the Pirates rebounded with an 8-1 win on Wednesday to level the series up. Los Angeles is now 13-12 on the year but is fifth in the NL West while Pittsburgh is 17-8 and is first in the NL Central. The pitching matchup will feature Mitch Keller (2-0, 3.64 ERA) taking the ball for the Pirates while Julio Urias (3-2, 3.33 ERA) will be on the bump for the Dodgers.

First pitch is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. ET at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Los Angeles is the -160 favorite on the money line (risk $160 to win $100) while Pittsburgh is the +135 underdog in the latest Pirates vs. Dodgers odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Dodgers vs. Pirates picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Dodgers vs. Pirates money line: Dodgers -160, Pirates +135

Dodgers vs. Pirates over/under: 7.5 runs

Dodgers vs. Pirates run line: Dodgers -1.5 (+105)

LAD: The Dodgers are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games in Pittsburgh

PIT: The total has gone Under in four of the last six Pirates games

Why you should back the Dodgers

Keller has had a strong start to the season after establishing himself as a capable member of the rotation last year. Keller had a 3.91 ERA over 29 starts and struck out 138 over 159 innings. This season, he's managed 30 strikeouts over 29 2/3 innings and he's managed a quality start in each of his last four outings.

Offensively, the Pirates have been incredibly aggressive on the basepaths with new rules designed to entice more running this season in MLB. Pittsburgh leads the National League with 34 stolen bases through 25 games and also has a .771 team OPS that ranks fifth in the NL.

Why you should back the Pirates

Urias is one of the game's best left-handed pitchers after he won the ERA title last season. Urias went 17-7 with a 2.16 ERA in 2022 and over his last two seasons as a full-time starter, he's 37-10 with a 2.57 ERA and 361 strikeouts over 360 2/3 innings. This season, he's had at least six strikeouts in four of five starts and has a total of 30 punchouts over 27 innings.

The Dodgers will be without slugger Max Muncy, who is on the paternity list after hitting 11 home runs in his first 22 games. However, James Outman will be in the lineup and he's made himself an early NL Rookie of the Year candidate with a 1.058 OPS and seven home runs with 19 RBI.

