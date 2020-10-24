The Los Angeles Dodgers, leading the best-of-seven series 2-1, take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the 2020 World Series on Saturday night. After a loss in Game 2, the Dodgers bounced back with a Game 3 win on Friday, putting the pressure back on the Rays. Julio Urias will start on the mound for the Dodgers, with the Rays starting Ryan Yarbrough.

First pitch is at 8:08 p.m. ET in Arlington, Tex. William Hill lists Los Angeles as the -172 favorite. The over-under for total runs expected is set at eight in the latest Dodgers vs. Rays odds. Before making any Rays vs. Dodgers picks for Game 4, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SDQL Gurus over at SportsLine.

They're a group of data scientists who use artificial intelligence, risk management and the Sports Data Query Language (SDQL) database to capitalize on inefficiencies in the betting market. Entering Game 4 of the 2020 World Series, the SDQL Gurus are an impressive 122-66 on MLB picks, returning their followers over $1,600. They're 5-1 on World Series money-line and over-under picks thus far.

Overnight, the SDQL Gurus ran 50 million database queries, each of which describes a different handicapping situation for Game 4 of Dodgers vs. Rays in the 2020 World Series. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB odds from William Hill and trends for Rays vs. Dodgers:

Dodgers vs. Rays money line: Dodgers -172, Rays +157

Dodgers vs. Rays over-under: 8 runs

Dodgers vs. Rays spread: Dodgers -1.5

LAD: The Dodgers are 6-2 in the last 8 games

TB: The Rays are 14-7 in the last 21 games

Why you should back the Dodgers

The Dodgers have perhaps the best offense in baseball, especially when taking into account their regular season baseline. Los Angeles led the league in runs scored (349) and hit more home runs (118) than any other team by a wide margin. From there, the Dodgers have one of the best strikeout rates (20.3 percent in the regular season) in baseball, and this is a lineup that is virtually without weakness. In the area of run prevention, the Dodgers are also strong, headlined by Game 4 starting pitcher Julio Urias.

The 24-year-old left-hander owns a career 2.84 ERA in 239 innings, with a solid 3.27 ERA in 11 appearances during the 2020 regular season. Urias has been incredible in the playoffs as well, posting a 0.56 ERA in 16 innings with 16 strikeouts against just three walks. He was hugely valuable in the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves, pitching three perfect innings to close out Game 7, and Urias is a strength for the Dodgers in this matchup.

Why you should back the Rays

The Rays are at an offensive disadvantage in this series, simply because the Dodgers are loaded with firepower. However, Tampa Bay is tremendous in the area of run prevention. In the regular season, the Rays ranked near the top of the league in several defensive categories, including defensive runs saved, ultimate zone rating and fielding percentage. Tampa Bay has few, if any, defensive weaknesses. From there, the Rays are very strong in the bullpen.

Tampa Bay led the league in wins above replacement from relief pitchers this season, and the Rays ranked third in the league with a 3.37 ERA. Against a patient Dodgers lineup, it is critical to throw strikes, and the Rays were second best in baseball during the regular season with a walk rate of only 2.9 per nine innings. In the playoffs, Tampa Bay has continued on a torrid pace with its relief corps, posting a 3.44 ERA in 73.1 innings with 68 strikeouts and 28 walks. Given that left-handed Ryan Yarbrough isn't likely to throw deep into the game, the Rays will need to lean on their bullpen depth.

How to make Dodgers vs. Rays picks

The SDQL Gurus are leaning over on the total and they've also found an alarming 15-0 betting trend that makes one side of the money line a huge value. Head to SportsLine now to see the pick.

So who wins Rays vs. Dodgers? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side to jump on, all from the group of data scientists who have returned over $1,600 on MLB picks.