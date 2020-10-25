With the 2020 World Series tied at 2-2 after a classic matchup in Game 4, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays square off in a pivotal Game 5 on Sunday night. Clayton Kershaw takes the ball for the Dodgers after leading Los Angeles to a Game 1 victory. Tyler Glasnow will start on the mound for the Rays. First pitch is at 8:08 p.m. ET in Arlington, Tex.

William Hill lists Los Angeles as the -155 favorite on the money line in the latest Dodgers vs. Rays odds. The over-under for total runs expected is set at eight, up half a run from the opening line.

Dodgers vs. Rays money line: Dodgers -155, Rays +145

Dodgers vs. Rays over-under: 8 runs

Dodgers vs. Rays spread: Dodgers -1.5

LAD: The Dodgers are 15-5 in the last 20 games

TB: The Rays are 9-6 in the last 15 games

Why you should back the Dodgers

The Dodgers have seemingly endless firepower in their lineup. Los Angeles led MLB in runs scored (349), home runs (118) and wRC+ (122) during the regular season, and that offensive success continues in the playoffs. Corey Seager boasts an incredible 1.234 OPS with home runs in the postseason, including a .500/.632/.929 batting line so far in the World Series. Justin Turner is also red-hot for the Dodgers, slugging 1.000 with 18 total bases in four World Series games, and Los Angeles is known for grinding out at-bats and limiting strikeouts.

The Dodgers also have top-tier run prevention, leading baseball in ERA (3.02) during the regular season. Kershaw has a sub-3.00 ERA in four postseason starts, and the Dodgers have a bullpen that finished near the top of the league in ERA (2.74), home run rate (0.82 allowed per nine innings) and walk rate (2.57 per nine innings) during the regular season.

Why you should back the Rays

Though the Rays lost Game 1 with the same pitching matchup, Tampa Bay can be confident with Glasnow on the mound. The talented hurler boasts a 3.32 ERA since joining the Rays in 2018, and he is fully capable of spinning a gem at any moment. In fact, Glasnow is the type of pitcher that could take pressure off everyone else, with a blistering 14.28 strikeouts per nine innings during the regular season.

Behind him, the Rays can rely on a tremendous bullpen and, overall, Tampa Bay's run prevention is elite due to the combination of pitching and high-end defense. Kevin Cash deploys a bullpen that led MLB in wins above replacement during the regular season, posting top-three marks in ERA (3.37) and walk rate (2.9 per nine innings) when compared to other bullpens around the league.

