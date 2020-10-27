The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the 2020 World Series on Tuesday evening. The Dodgers, leading 3-2 in the series, will look to claim their first World Series victory since 1988, with the Rays looking to stay alive and force a Game 7 on Wednesday. Blake Snell will start on the mound for Tampa Bay, with Tony Gonsolin making the start for Los Angeles. First pitch is at 8:08 p.m. ET in Arlington, Tex.

Dodgers vs. Rays money line: Dodgers -140, Rays +130

Dodgers vs. Rays over-under: 8 runs

Dodgers vs. Rays spread: Dodgers -1.5

LAD: The Dodgers are 7-3 in the last 10 games

TB: The Rays are 3-6 in the last nine games

Why you should back the Dodgers

The Dodgers are a threat to any opposing pitching staff. Los Angeles is averaging nearly six runs per game in the series, even while facing a stellar pitching staff, and the Dodgers were the most prolific offensive team in the league in 2020. Led by its star-level talent and depth, Los Angeles hit 118 home runs in the regular season, leading the league by a wide margin, and the Dodgers also finished atop the leaderboard in runs scored (349), wRC+ (122) and slugging percentage (.483) in the 60-game sample.

That success had carried into the playoffs, with more doubles (31) and walks (81) than any other team, and a sparkling .826 OPS during their 17-game postseason run. Though the Rays may have the pitching advantage in this matchup with Snell on the mound, Gonsolin is capable of returning to his regular-season form, with a 2.31 ERA in 46.2 innings. The Dodgers also have strong bullpen depth, allowing Dave Roberts to remove Gonsolin quickly if things go awry.

Why you should back the Rays

As a team, the Rays haven't been particularly potent offensively during their run to the World Series, but Randy Arozarena has emerged as a star. Arozarena leads all players with nine postseason home runs, including two in this series, and he boasts a 1.247 OPS in the playoffs and a 1.121 OPS against Los Angeles. Elsewhere in the World Series, Brandon Lowe followed up a stellar regular season (14 home runs, .554 slugging) with three home runs against the Dodgers, and Kevin Kiermaier owns a 1.162 OPS in the first five games.

Tampa Bay faces Gonsolin in this matchup and, while he did have strong regular-season numbers, his unsightly 9.39 ERA in the postseason has to give the Rays confidence. On the side of run prevention, Snell takes the ball for the Rays, and he has a 3.33 ERA in the postseason after a 3.24 ERA in the regular season. Behind him, Tampa Bay is one of the best defensive teams in the league, ranking in the top 10 virtually across the board in advanced metrics, and the Rays have a very solid 3.58 ERA from their bullpen so far in the 2020 postseason.

