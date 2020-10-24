It wouldn't be a World Series without a Game 4 being described as a pivotal affair. Though it sounds cliche, it's true. The Los Angeles Dodgers will have an opportunity on Saturday to stake out a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series following a victory in Friday's Game 3. The Tampa Bay Rays, meanwhile, will try to turn the World Series into a best-of-three affair. No matter who wins, the action will be taking place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Now, let's set the scene for Game 4 with some essentials.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24 | Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Location: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Odds: TBD

Pitchers: LHP Julio Urias vs. LHP Ryan Yarbrough

Preview

The Dodgers kept Julio Urias fresh in a bullpen-heavy Game 2 so that he would be available to start Game 4. Consider it Urias' reward for a fantastic multi-inning relief effort to close out Game 7 of the National League Championship Series versus the Braves. Urias enters Game 4 having made four prior playoff appearances this October. In those outings, he's posted a 0.56 ERA and has struck out 13 more batters than he's walked in 16 frames. That'll play.

The Rays are expected to utilize Ryan Yarbrough in a bulk role. Yarbrough has already pitched once this series: in a short relief outing in Game 1. In three total appearances this October, he's accumulated a 3.38 ERA and has allowed three walks and three home runs in 10 innings of work.

Prediction

The Dodgers would seem to have the advantage here, though that doesn't always translate to on-the-field results. We'll predict a 6-3 victory for Los Angeles all the same, putting the franchise a win away from a championship parade.