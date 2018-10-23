Dodgers vs. Red Sox odds: 2018 World Series Game 1 picks, predictions from expert on 23-8 run

The 2018 World Series is finally upon us, as the Boston Red Sox host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 from Fenway Park on Tuesday at 8:09 p.m. ET. Boston is at -150 on the money line in the latest Red Sox vs. Dodgers odds, meaning you would need to bet $150 to win $100; wagering $100 on Dodgers at +123 wins $123. The Dodgers squeaked into the postseason but were installed as favorites to win the National League pennant. They did just that by going through Atlanta and Milwaukee. Boston won 108 regular-season games and went 7-2 in the American League playoffs, dispatching the Yankees and the defending champion Astros. But are the Red Sox worthy Game 1 favorites? Before you lay any Red Sox vs. Dodgers picks of your own, there's no better expert out there than Adam Thompson.

Thompson knows it's hard to go against either one of the Game 1 starters. In a matchup worthy of the World Series, three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw goes against seven-time All-Star Chris Sale.

The Red Sox have never faced Kershaw (9-5, 2.73), a matchup that usually favors the pitcher. While Kershaw has been maligned for postseason struggles, in reality he has been OK. His career record is only 8-7, but batters are just .210 against him with a tiny 1.06 WHIP.

Overall, the Dodgers' offense was a success on the road, averaging 5.4 runs (No. 2 in MLB) and hitting .258 (No. 5). The team is hitting just .218 in the playoffs but has received clutch hits when needed. Manny Machado leads L.A. in the postseason with three home runs, nine RBI and seven runs scored. Yasiel Puig, who hit a three-run homer in Game 7 against Milwaukee on Saturday, is batting .333.

Sale (12-4, 2.11) is 100 percent healthy after being hospitalized last week with an illness. He has made opposing lineups ill at Fenway Park, holding them to a .202 average.

Boston's offense was the best in baseball in the regular season, and was an especially tough out at home, batting .282 with a MLB-best 5.8 runs per game. The hitting actually stepped up in the postseason, as the Sox batted .284 with 6.2 runs per contest. Sox DH/outfielder J.D. Martinez had an MVP-quality season by hitting .330 with 43 home runs and 130 RBI, and hasn't lagged these playoffs. He's hitting .313 with two homers and nine RBI. Jackie Bradley Jr. also has two home runs and nine RBI and Andrew Benintendi has scored nine times.

