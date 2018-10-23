Dodgers vs. Red Sox odds: 2018 World Series Game 1 picks, predictions from red-hot expert on 23-8 run

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back in the World Series for the second-straight year, but this time they face the Boston Red Sox, who won 108 games in the regular season. Game 1 of the Fall Classic is Tuesday at 8:09 p.m. ET from Fenway Park, featuring two of the game's best pitchers. In the latest Red Sox vs. Dodgers odds, Boston is -165 on the money line, up from -150 on Tuesday morning, meaning you'd now have to bet $165 on the Red Sox to win $100. Wagering $100 on the Dodgers at +152 wins $152. The line was at $125 earlier in the day. Boston plowed through the Yankees and Astros, while the Dodgers got past the Braves and Brewers. But is there value in the Red Sox as the big favorite, or is the underdog the way to go for Game 1? Before you lay any Red Sox vs. Dodgers picks, there's no better expert out there than Adam Thompson.

Thompson knows it's hard to go against either one of the Game 1 starters. In a matchup worthy of the World Series, three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw goes against seven-time All-Star Chris Sale.

The Red Sox have never faced Kershaw (9-5, 2.73), a matchup that usually favors the pitcher. While Kershaw has been maligned for postseason struggles, in reality he has been OK. His career record is only 8-7, but batters are just .210 against him with a tiny 1.06 WHIP.

Overall, the Dodgers' offense was a success on the road, averaging 5.4 runs (No. 2 in MLB) and hitting .258 (No. 5). The team is hitting just .218 in the playoffs but has received clutch hits when needed. Manny Machado leads L.A. in the postseason with three home runs, nine RBI and seven runs scored. Yasiel Puig, who hit a three-run homer in Game 7 against Milwaukee on Saturday, is batting .333.

Meanwhile, Sale (12-4, 2.11) is 100 percent healthy after being hospitalized last week with an illness. He has made opposing lineups ill at Fenway Park, holding them to a .202 average. Boston's offense was also the best in baseball in the regular season, and was an especially tough out at home, batting .282 with a MLB-best 5.8 runs per game.

Los Angeles is going for its first World Series title since 1998 -- it hopes to avoid breaking the record for most World Series losses, currently shared with the Yankees (13). Boston, meanwhile, famously ended an 86-year championship drought in 2004. The Red Sox have won three titles since 2004, tied with the Giants for the most during that span. It's Boston's first World Series berth since 2013.

