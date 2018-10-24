Dodgers vs. Red Sox odds: 2018 World Series Game 2 picks, predictions from expert who nailed Game 1

The Boston Red Sox took Game 1 of the 2018 World Series, but the Los Angeles Dodgers look to even it up as Game 2 takes place Wednesday at 8:09 p.m. ET at Fenway Park. Boston is -150 on the money line (risk $150 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Red Sox odds, up from the opening line of -135. The Dodgers are +123 (wager $100 to win $123), with the over-under on total runs scored at 8.5. Each team went with a left-handed starter in Game 1 and will do so again in Game 2 as David Price duels with Hyun-Jin Ryu. Before you lay any Dodgers vs. Red Sox picks of your own, there's no better expert out there to follow than SportsLine's Adam Thompson.

Thompson knows Boston won 108 games in the regular season and moved to 8-2 in the playoffs with Tuesday's Game 1 victory. The offense came up with clutch hits against Clayton Kershaw and the bullpen, the big one being a three-run HR by Eduardo Nunez in the seventh.

Boston's offense was the best in the league in the regular season, and was an especially tough out at home, batting .282 with a MLB-best 5.8 runs per game. The Sox have actually taken it up a notch, averaging 6.4 runs in 10 playoff games while allowing only 3.9.

Price (16-7, 3.58 ERA) has been lights-out at home, going 9-2 with a 2.98 ERA. He's been especially hot in the second half of the season, going 6-1 with a 2.25 ERA since the All-Star break.

But just because Price is hot and the Sox are stellar at home doesn't mean the Dodgers can't sneak out of Fenway with a big victory and provide value on the money line.

Ryu was a stellar 7-3 with a 1.97 ERA. There will be a lack of familiarity between L.A.'s starter and Boston's offense -- only four Red Sox players have ever faced him, and they're a combined 3-of-16.

The Dodgers' offense was among the league's best road-hitting teams, hitting .258 and averaging 5.4 runs. In Game 1, the squad scored four runs against Chris Sale, Craig Kimbrel and several relievers in-between, so there should be optimism that bigger-producing days are ahead.

