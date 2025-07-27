The three-game series between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers wraps up on Sunday afternoon. The first two games were split, with Los Angeles winning 5-2 on Friday, followed by a 4-2 Boston victory on Saturday. The Red Sox are 56-50 on the season, with the Dodgers owning a 61-44 record. Dustin May (6-6, 4.73 ERA) will start for Los Angeles, and Walker Buehler (6-6, 5.72 ERA) will be on the hill for the Red Sox.

First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 1:35 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Red Sox odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Boston is a -105 underdog (risk $105 to win $100). The over/under for total runs scored is 10.5. Before making any Red Sox vs. Dodgers picks, be sure to see the MLB betting predictions from SportsLine's proven model. Bet on Dodgers vs. Red Sox and every other MLB game at DraftKings, where you can get $150 in bonus bets instantly with the latest DraftKings promo code:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 17 of the 2025 MLB season 46-43 on top-rated MLB picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 50 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns, especially when paired with the latest BetMGM promo code and FanDuel promo code, just to name a few. At BetMGM, new users can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses.

Here are the model's three best bets for Dodgers vs. Red Sox on Sunday:

Freddie Freeman Over 1.5 total bases (-105)

Alex Bregamn Under 1.5 total hits (-260)

Walker Buehler Over 3.5 strikeouts (-155)

Freddie Freeman Over 1.5 total bases (-105)

Freeman is currently 10th in the league in batting average (.297) with 10 home runs and 51 RBI. His over/under on DraftKings is slated, and he's cleared that mark in six of his last 10 matchups. On Friday, Freeman went 2-of-4 with base hits and one run scored. The model also projects him to log 2.0 total bases in this game.

Alex Bregman Under 1.5 total hits (-260)

Bregman is hitting .297 on the season with 12 home runs and 39 RBI on the campaign. Even in Saturday's game, he was 3-of-4 with three singles, but despite that, he's gone under that number in 14 of his last 15 games. SportsLine's model projects him to finish with 1.1 hits on Sunday.

Walker Buehler Over 3.5 strikeouts (-155)

Buehler has thrown 67 strikeouts on the season, and his strikeout line is set at 3.5. He's gone under that number in nine of his last 15 games, but the model is projecting him to finish with 4.0 strikeouts in this game.

Want more MLB picks for Sunday?

You've seen the model's MLB picks for Dodgers vs. Red Sox on Sunday. Now, get more MLB picks from No. 1 expert Bruce Marshall, who is up more than 15 units on his last 111 MLB picks.