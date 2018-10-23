Dodgers vs. Red Sox score: 2018 World Series Game 1, as predicted by Strat-O-Matic
The Red Sox are expected to win a boat race in Game 1
The 2018 World Series will get underway Tuesday night, as the Boston Red Sox host the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 1 of the best-of-seven series. Before Clayton Kershaw and Chris Sale can take the mound for their respective squads, you might be wondering who projection systems favor to win the championship. To answer that question, we've decided to highlight the simulations done by Strat-O-Matic -- the baseball game that has been more accurate than not in past falls.
Let's take a quick look at what Strat-O-Matic forees for Game 1. You can see the full report by clicking here.
Game 1 at Fenway Park
|Team
|Runs
|Hits
|Errors
Dodgers
0
4
0
Red Sox
6
10
0
The Red Sox are expected to win this one in a rout. Mookie Betts hits a leadoff home run against Kershaw, and Xander Bogaerts soon adds his own to give Boston an early lead. Meanwhile, Chris Sale recorded five consecutive strikeouts to begin the game, and finished the night with 19, setting a new World Series record. The current, real-word record is 17, held by Bob Gibson.
Note that you can view all of Strat-O-Matic's projections for the 2018 World Series by clicking here.
