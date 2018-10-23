Dodgers vs. Red Sox World Series Game 1 weather: Steady rain expected to slow by first pitch at Fenway Park
It's supposed to rain up until the game, though, so the field will be wet
BOSTON-- We're all set for Game 1 of the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox. It'll take place at 8:09 p.m. ET. Here's how to watch the game. So far, however, Mother Nature is being uncooperative. It's a steady rain here at Fenway Park and, as such, we're treated to one of the things baseball fans least like to see: A tarp on the field.
Boo!
The steady rain is expected to continue for a while. The weather.com forecast shows a 60 percent chance of rain in the 4:00 p.m. ET hour, a 50 percent chance in the 5 o'clock hour, 40 percent in the 6:00 and 20 percent in the 7 o'clock hour.
So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.
Gametime is in the 8:00 hour, of course, and the forecast shows cloudy and 49 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain. At 9:00 is remains cloudy and 20 percent and at 10:00 it bumps to 40 percent. After that, it drops back down to 20 percent for the rest of the game.
Simply, it looks like it'll be wet and they might even be playing through rain in the cold. There's a chance we'll even see a delay or two.
Even if not, the weather will be a factor.
Stream every 2018 World Series game on fuboTV (Try for free). For a complete look at the Fall Classic schedule, click here.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 World Series odds, top picks, sims
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018 World Series 10,000 times
-
Could Boston win multiple championships?
New England fans have it really good these days -- but it's also a great time to be a Los Angeles...
-
How the 2018 AL champ Red Sox were built
The 2018 Red Sox are heavy on players who were acquired through the draft and in trades
-
2018 World Series predictions
What does the CBS Sports MLB staff think about the upcoming World Series? Well, it's unani...
-
2018 World Series schedule, bracket
The Red Sox and Dodgers will battle in the World Series to take home the 2018 championship,...
-
Red Sox-Dodgers: What to know
Will the Dodgers or Red Sox prevail in the 2018 World Series?