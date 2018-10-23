Dodgers vs. Red Sox World Series Game 1 weather: Steady rain expected to slow by first pitch at Fenway Park

BOSTON-- We're all set for Game 1 of the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox. It'll take place at 8:09 p.m. ET. Here's how to watch the game. So far, however, Mother Nature is being uncooperative. It's a steady rain here at Fenway Park and, as such, we're treated to one of the things baseball fans least like to see: A tarp on the field.

It's a wet one before Game 1 of the 2018 World Series at Fenway Park. Matt Snyder/CBS Sports

Boo!

The steady rain is expected to continue for a while. The weather.com forecast shows a 60 percent chance of rain in the 4:00 p.m. ET hour, a 50 percent chance in the 5 o'clock hour, 40 percent in the 6:00 and 20 percent in the 7 o'clock hour.

So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.

Gametime is in the 8:00 hour, of course, and the forecast shows cloudy and 49 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain. At 9:00 is remains cloudy and 20 percent and at 10:00 it bumps to 40 percent. After that, it drops back down to 20 percent for the rest of the game.

Simply, it looks like it'll be wet and they might even be playing through rain in the cold. There's a chance we'll even see a delay or two.

Even if not, the weather will be a factor.

Stream every 2018 World Series game on fuboTV (Try for free). For a complete look at the Fall Classic schedule, click here.