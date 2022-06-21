The Los Angeles Dodgers visit Great American Ball Park on Tuesday. The Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds kick off a three-game set in front of a passionate crowd in Cincinnati. The Dodgers enter at 40-25 and aim to keep the lead in the NL West. The Reds are 23-43 after four consecutive losses. Tyler Mahle is getting the start for the Reds, while Tony Gonsolin is taking the hill for the Dodgers.

First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. ET in Cincinnati. Caesars Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as a -190 favorite on the money line, while the Over-Under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 9.5 in the latest Dodgers vs. Reds odds.

Dodgers vs. Reds money line: Dodgers -190, Reds +170

Dodgers vs. Reds over-under: 9.5 runs

Dodgers vs. Reds run line: Dodgers -1.5

LAD: The Dodgers are 20-13 in road games

CIN: The Reds are 12-20 in home games



Why you should back the Dodgers

Los Angeles is clearly superior to Cincinnati on offense. The Dodgers lead the NL in walks this season, with top-three marks in OPS, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, doubles, and stolen bases. Los Angeles is also in the top five of the league in runs scored (326), and Cincinnati has the worst bullpen in the NL. The Reds are dead-last in the league in wins above replacement and ERA (5.06) for relief corps.

The Dodgers also have sparkling run prevention behind Tony Gonsolin, who has a 1.42 ERA in 12 starts this season. That includes a 0.49 ERA in the month of June, and opponents have a .483 OPS against Gonsolin this season. Cincinnati's offense ranks below the league in average in virtually every offensive category, and Los Angeles has a stout bullpen that leads the league in ERA and walk rate in 2022.

Why you should back the Reds

The Reds are facing a Dodgers team that has not been typically dominant in recent days. Los Angeles is just 7-11 in the last 18 games, posting a .302 on-base percentage and a .392 slugging percentage over that sample. In contrast, Cincinnati has vastly improved after a hideous start to the 2022 season, and the Reds are above-average in avoiding strikeouts at the plate.

From there, the Reds can lean on Tyler Mahle for quality on the mound on Tuesday. Mahle is No. 3 in the National League in striking out 10.4 batters per nine innings this season, and he has struck out 10.6 batters per nine innings over the last three seasons. In 2022, opponents have only a .665 OPS against Mahle, and he has a 1.30 ERA over his last four starts. Mahle also finished in the top ten of the NL in wins above replacement for pitchers in 2021, and he is a quality option by any measurement.

How to make Dodgers vs. Reds picks

