Dodgers vs. Rockies odds: MLB picks, predictions from advanced computer model for April 5

The Colorado Rockies are hoping to right their offense when they open their home schedule Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Rockies (3-4) have sputtered offensively through the first seven games, hitting just .197 as a team, while the Dodgers (5-2) have been red hot, taking two of three from the Giants and winning four of the last five overall. First pitch from Coors Field is set for 4:10 p.m. ET.

The model knows the Dodgers have come out of the gates smoking, not only winning their first two series, but also pounding opposing pitchers. Los Angeles leads Major League Baseball with 18 home runs and is second in batting average (.289) and runs scored (55). The Dodgers have an advantage over the Rockies in slugging percentage (.557 to .283) and in hits (71 to 46).

Right-handed pitcher Kenta Maeda (1-0, 4.05 ERA) takes the mound for Los Angeles. Maeda has a history of pitching better at Coors Field than anywhere else. He is 4-1 with a .319 ERA in Denver with 35 strikeouts in 31 innings with a WHIP of 1.065. First baseman Cody Bellinger (.438) has been on a tear to start the season with five home runs and 13 runs batted in.

That's because the Rockies have always hit better at home, including last season where they hit .287 at Coors Field, compared to .225 on the road. They had 28 more homers, 24 more triples and 52 more doubles in their home park.

Left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson (0-1, 9.00 ERA) gets the start for the Rockies. He gave up three runs and nine hits over five innings in a loss at Miami last week. Anderson enters the home opener with the third-best home ERA (3.73) in Rockies history behind Kyle Freeland and Ubaldo Jimenez. Left fielder David Dahl (.308) leads Colorado in hitting, going 6-for-14 in the opening series at Miami with two doubles.

