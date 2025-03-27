The defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers technically introduced a new Major League Baseball season last week, when they played two contests against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, Japan. (The Dodgers won both of those games, improving to 2-0 on the year.)

Now, the Dodgers have returned stateside to get the "normal" part of their schedule underway. That entails, among other things, bringing in Opening Day with their home opener against the Tigers.

Dodgers vs. Tigers

Date: Thursday, March 27 | Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Location: Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles)

Probable pitchers: LHP Blake Snell vs. LHP Tarik Skubal

Odds: LAD -105; DET -115; over/under: 6.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Dodgers: The Dodgers, who have made the postseason each year since 2013, are attempting to become the first repeat champions in more than two decades. Los Angeles was very active over the winter, adding two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, Japanese star Roki Sasaki, and outfielder Michael Conforto (among others) while retaining reliever Blake Treinen, lefty Clayton Kershaw, and outfielder Teoscar Hernández.

Tigers: The Tigers, fresh off a shocking postseason run last year, will begin the season with the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal on the mound. Detroit's offseason haul included second baseman Gleyber Torres, reliever Tommy Kahnle, and starter Jack Flaherty, who the club fittingly dealt to the Dodgers last deadline. (The Tigers also inked starters Alex Cobb and José Urquidy, but both will begin the season on the injured list.)