The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to continue their hot start to the season when they battle the Minnesota Twins in a key interleague matchup on Wednesday afternoon. The Dodgers (10-4), who lead the National League West Division, have won three of four. The Twins (3-6), fourth in the American League Central, have dropped four in a row. Pitching has been a bright spot for Minnesota, which entered Tuesday's game ninth in MLB with a team ERA of 3.60, while Los Angeles is 13th with an ERA of 4.03.

First pitch from Target Field in Minneapolis is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Dodgers lead the all-time series 21-10, including a 9-8 edge in games played at Minneapolis. Los Angeles is a -182 favorite on the money line (risk $182 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Twins odds, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5.

Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Twins vs. Dodgers:

Dodgers vs. Twins money line: Los Angeles -182, Minnesota +152

Dodgers vs. Twins over-under: 8.5 runs

Dodgers vs. Twins run line: Los Angeles -1.5 (-112)

LAD: Going into Tuesday's matchup, the Dodgers had hit the game total over in 49 of their last 79 away games (+19.50 units)

MIN: As of Tuesday, the Twins had hit the run line in 33 of their last 56 games (+11.80 units)

Why you should back the Dodgers

Los Angeles is expected to send right-hander Bobby Miller (1-1, 5.87 ERA) to the mound. Miller opened the season with a sharp performance in a 6-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on March 29. In that game, Miller allowed just two hits and one walk with 11 strikeouts in six innings of work. This will be his first appearance against Minnesota. In 13 career road starts, he is 6-2 with a 3.67 ERA with 19 walks and 70 strikeouts.

Catcher Will Smith continued his torrid hitting, going 2-for-5 with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Minnesota. Smith has five multi-hit games in 12 games this season, including a 4-for-5 performance in a 9-7 loss against the Chicago Cubs on Friday. For the season, he is hitting .400 with one homer, 12 RBI and six runs scored. In seven career games against the Twins, he is hitting .375 with three doubles, two homers and 11 RBI.

Why you should back the Twins

Right-hander Chris Paddack (0-0, 4.50 ERA) will start for Minnesota. In his first start, a no decision in a 7-3 win at Milwaukee on April 3, he pitched four innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs, walking two and striking out two. He began his career with the San Diego Padres in 2019, and pitched three seasons there, before joining the Twins in 2022. In seven career starts against the Dodgers, he is 1-4 with six walks and 28 strikeouts.

Left fielder Alex Kirilloff is among the Twins' top hitters so far this season. In nine games, he is hitting .355 with one homer, three RBI and five runs scored. He was 1-for-4 on Tuesday with a solo home run. He is in his fourth season with Minnesota. In 200 career games, he is hitting .264 with 34 doubles, five triples, 22 homers and 98 RBI.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 9.8 combined runs.



