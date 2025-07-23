The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Minnesota Twins wrap up their intraleague series on Wednesday. The first two games were split, with the Twins are coming off a 10-7 victory over the Dodgers last night. Los Angeles is now 1-4 post-All-Star break, while the Twins have gone 2-3. Chris Paddack (3-9, 5.14 ERA) takes the hill for the Twins. Tyler Glasnow (1-1, 3.10 ERA) goes on the mound for Los Angeles.

Here are the model's three best bets for Twins vs. Dodgers on Wednesday:

Shohei Ohtani Under 1.5 hits (-225)

Ohtani is one of the top power hitters in the league, ranking second in the MLB in home runs (36) and he is tied for 12th in RBI (69). Despite that, he hasn't consistently put together multi-hit games. He's gone under 1.5 hits in 13 of his last 15 games. The model is projecting him to record 0.9 hits in this game. Last night, Ohtani was 1-of-5 with a two-run homer at the dish.

Byron Buxton 2+ Total Bases (+110)

Buxton is currently leading the Twins across the board, in batting average (.290), home runs (23), RBI (58) and hits (92). He goes into this matchup with 2+ total bases in seven of his last 10 games. SportsLine's model predicts he'll get 2.4 total bases.

Chris Paddack Under 3.5 strikeouts (+100)

Paddack has 75 strikeouts on the campaign but hasn't racked up consistent K's during his outings. The under has hit in 9 of his last 15 outings when the strikeout line is at 3.5. Paddack has tossed less than four K's in two of his last four games against Los Angeles as well.

Want more MLB picks for Wednesday?

