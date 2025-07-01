The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Chicago White Sox in an inter-league matchup at 10:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Dodgers (53-28) have won six of their last seven games, including a 5-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The White Sox (28-56) have won three of their last four games including a 5-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-6, 2.61 ERA) will be starting on the mound for Los Angeles, while Shane Smith (3-5, 3.38 ERA) is slated to start for Chicago.

First pitch from the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 10:10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a -344 favorite on the money line (risk $344 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. White Sox odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any White Sox vs. Dodgers picks or prop bets, you'll want to see what SportsLine expert Jimmie Kaylor has to say.

Kaylor has been profitable as a handicapper across multiple sports since joining SportsLine, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his online sports betting picks. Anyone following him using the DraftKings promo code, FanDuel promo code, or BetMGM promo code could have seen massive returns.

Now, here are the Kaylor's top picks for Dodgers vs. White Sox on Tuesday:

Dodgers -1.5 on the run line (-163)

Shohei Ohtani to hit 1+ home run (+155)

Dodgers team total Over 5.5 runs (+100)

Combine these picks into a Same Game Parlay for a shot at a +325 payout (odds subject to change)

Dodgers vs. White Sox money line Chicago +272, Los Angeles -345 at DraftKings Sportsbook Dodgers vs. White Sox over/under 8.5 runs Dodgers vs. White Sox run line Los Angeles -1.5 (-157) Dodgers vs. White Sox picks See picks at SportsLine Dodgers vs. White Sox streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Dodgers -1.5 on the run line (-163)

This is one of the more lopsided matchups on the Tuesday slate. While I do expect Shane Smith to keep the White Sox competitive early, it's hard for me to see a scenario where the Dodgers don't blow this game wide open in the middle-to-late innings. Look for a comfortable win for Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Shohei Ohtani to hit 1+ home run (+155)

Ohtani enters Tuesday with 29 homers on the season with his most recent home run coming on Friday, June 27. The reigning National League MVP has never faced Shane Smith in a regular season game, but went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts during a Spring Training game earlier this year. Nonetheless, I like Ohtani chances at hitting home run No. 30 on Tuesday night.

Dodgers team total Over 5.5 runs (+100)

Chicago starter Shane Smith has quietly put together a solid season, but the Dodgers have the best lineup from top to bottom in the Majors. Smith enters with a very solid 3.38 ERA -- a number that is even more impressive when you factor in the fact that he plays for the White Sox. That said, this is a spot where I expect the Dodgers to score 6+ runs on Tuesday.

Want more MLB picks for today?

You've seen some of the model's MLB best bets for Tuesday. Now, get run line, total and money-line picks for every game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see today's top MLB picks from expert Matt Severance, who's on a sizzling 171-101 roll on his last 272 MLB picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today, all from the expert who's up more than 13 units.