The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Chicago White Sox in the second game of their three-game mid-week series on Wednesday. The Dodgers (54-32) beat the White Sox (28-57) 6-1 on Tuesday night. Shohei Ohtani hit his 30th home run of the season in the victory. Los Angeles has now won seven of their last eight games. The White Sox are scheduled to have left-hander Brandon Eisert (2-1, 4.33 ERA) on the mound, while veteran an future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw (4-0, 3.03 ERA) is in line to start for the Dodgers.

First pitch from the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 10:10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a -332 favorite on the money line (risk $332 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. White Sox odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 9. Before making any White Sox vs. Dodgers picks or prop bets, you'll want to see what SportsLine expert Jimmie Kaylor has to say.

Now, here are the Kaylor's top picks for Dodgers vs. White Sox on Wednesday:

Dodgers -1.5 on the run line (-161)

Clayton Kershaw Over 4.5 total strikeouts (-120)

Dodgers alt. team total Over 6.5 runs (+130)

Combine these picks into a Same Game Parlay for a shot at a +315 payout (odds subject to change)

Dodgers -1.5 on the run line (-156)

Like yesterday, this is one of the more lopsided matchups on the Wednesday slate. The Dodgers are a -332 favorite on the moneyline, and have been red-hot as of late. The Dodgers had plenty of success against Chicago starter Shane Smith on Tuesday, and I expect them to be even better against Brandon Eisert on Wednesday. Look for another comfortable win for the Dodgers on Wednesday night.

Clayton Kershaw Over 4.5 total strikeouts (-120)

Kershaw was sharp in five starts in the month of June, and I expect that to carry over on Wednesday. In June, the future Hall of Famer went 4-0 with a 2.28 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 27.2 innings of work. I expect Kershaw to have another solid outing against a slumping White Sox team on Wednesday, with the veteran lefty finishing with 5+ strikeouts, going over 3,000 career strikeouts in the process.

Dodgers alt. team total Over 6.5 runs (+130)

The Dodgers scored six runs on Tuesday against Chicago's best starter (Smith). This is a spot where I believe it's worth paying up to get the plus-money odds. Los Angeles has arguably the most complete lineup in the Majors, and I expect them to come close, or possibly even exceed, 10 runs on Wednesday.

