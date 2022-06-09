The series finale between the Los Angeles Dodgers (36-20) and the Chicago White Sox (26-28) takes place on Thursday afternoon. These teams alternated wins and losses in the first two matchups of the series, and on Wednesday, the Dodgers topped the White Sox 4-1. Tyler Anderson (7-0, 2.59 ERA) is starting for Los Angeles, while Dylan Cease (4-2, 3.39 ERA) is on the mound for Chicago.

The first pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET from Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. Los Angeles is the -130 money line favorite (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. White Sox odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Chicago is a +110 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any White Sox vs. Dodgers picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Dodgers vs. White Sox money line: Los Angeles -130, Chicago +110

Dodgers vs. White Sox run-line: Los Angeles -1.5 (+140)

Dodgers vs. White Sox over-under: 8.5 runs



LAD: Dodgers are 5-1 in their last six road games



CHW: White Sox are 14-3 in their last 17 interleague games

Why the Dodgers can cover

Shortstop Trea Turner is an outstanding hitter with superb bat speed and control. Turner owns a smooth swing that sprays all over the diamond. The 2021 All-Star is having a strong campaign, ranking first on the team in batting average (.303), RBI (45), and hits (66). In his last outing, Turner went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a solo homer.

Infielder Gavin Lux is a tremendous athlete who can make consistent contact with the baseball. Lux is a solid defender and offers position versatility as he can play second base, shortstop, and left field at a high level. The 24-year-old has a batting average of .266 with a homer and 12 RBI. He went 1-for-3 with a single in Wednesday's victory.

Why the White Sox can cover

Outfielder Andrew Vaughn has an effortless and calm approach at the plate for Chicago. Vaughn owns a compact and smooth swing that allows him to drive the ball into any gap on the field. He has home run power and run-producing qualities as the 24-year-old is second on the team in home runs (six) and RBI (23) with a batting average of .291.

Outfielder Luis Robert is an extremely athletic and all-around player who is quick and has good speed to cover ground in the outfield. He generates hard contact with a nice combination of bat speed and power. The 24-year-old has a batting average of .283 with six homers and 20 RBI. On June 5, he went 3-for-5 with a double and one RBI.

