An interleague matchup involves the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-19) traveling to Guaranteed Rate Field to take on the Chicago White Sox (25-27) in an MLB on TBS matchup on Tuesday night. Chicago rolls into this battle on a two-game winning streak. On the flip side, Los Angeles has dropped two games in a row. Michael Kopech (1-2, 2.20 ERA) starts for Chicago. Mitch White (1-1, 4.79 ERA) is on the mound for Los Angeles.

The first pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is the -120 money-line favorite (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. White Sox odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Chicago is a +100 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 8.5.

Dodgers vs. White Sox money line: Los Angeles -120, Chicago +100

Dodgers vs. White Sox run-line: Los Angeles -1.5 (+130)

Dodgers vs. White Sox over-under: 8.5 runs

LAD: Dodgers are 4-0 in their last four road games

CHW: White Sox are 6-1 in their last seven interleague home games

Why you should back the Dodgers

Outfielder Mookie Betts is an outstanding hitter with terrific plate coverage, bat control and is patient at the dish. Betts can hit for a great average and steal a few bases. The five-time All-Star is leading the team in batting average (.303), home runs (16), on-base percentage (.383) and hits (64). On June 4, he went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs.

Shortstop Trea Turner has superb speed with exceptional bat awareness. Turner is a pure hitter and owns sure hands. The 2021 All-Star is consistently producing on the offensive end. He is first on the team in RBIs (44) with six home runs and a batting average of .299. In his last outing, Turner was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer.

Why you should back the White Sox

First baseman Jose Abreu is an all-around hitter with an explosive bat. Abreu has great strength with home-run power. The three-time All-Star is a natural run-producer who displays a massive presence in the batter's box. Abreu leads the team in home runs (7) and RBIs (23). He's logged two-plus hits in three of his last five games.

Outfielder Luis Robert is super-talented. Robert owns a light-quick swing with amazing instincts on the diamond. The 24-year-old can play all three outfield positions and has solid speed to cover a lot of ground. Robert is a threat to drive in runs for Chicago. He has a batting average of .296 with six home runs and 20 RBIs. In his last game, he went 3-for-5 with a double and one RBI.

How to make White Sox vs. Dodgers picks

