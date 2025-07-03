The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox wrap up their mid-week series at Dodger Stadium on Thursday night. The Dodgers won the first two games of the series, including a 5-4 comeback win on Wednesday, where Clayton Kershaw became the 20th pitcher in MLB history with 3,000 career strikeouts. On Thursday, the White Sox are scheduled to have right-hander Aaron Civale (1-4, 4.74 ERA) on the mound, while Dustin May (4-5, 5.68 ERA) is in line to start for the Dodgers.

First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 10:10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a -293 favorite on the money line (risk $293 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. White Sox odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Chicago is a +236 underdog (risk $100 to win $236), while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 9.

Now, here are the top picks for Dodgers vs. White Sox on Thursday:

Dodgers -1.5 on the run line (-138)

Like yesterday, this is one of the more lopsided matchups on the Wednesday slate. The Dodgers are a -293 favorite on the moneyline, and have been red-hot as of late. The Dodgers needed a late rally to win on Wednesday, but I don't see that being the case on Thursday. Look for a much more comfortable win and a series sweep for the Dodgers on Thursday night.

Shohei Ohtani Over 2.5 Hits+Runs+RBI (-125)

Ohtani would hit the over here with one home run, so that prop bet (at +130 odds) could be in play here also. Ohtani went over this number in a sub-standard performance on Wednesday night. Look for the reigning NL MVP to easily eclipse this number on Thursday.

Dustin May to record a win (+115)

May has been inconsistent in 2025, but he does have the ability to consistently pitch late into games. This is a spot where I expect the Dodgers to jump out to a lead early, opening the door for May to record his first win since June 15. At plus-money, this pick is a solid option to boost parlay odds.

