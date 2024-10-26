The New York Yankees will look to even the 2024 World Series at 1-1 when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the 10th propelled Los Angeles to the 6-3 Game 1 victory. The Yankees (94-68), champions of the American League East, have not lost back-to-back games in the 2024 MLB playoffs. The Dodgers (98-64), who won the National League West, are 3-0 in postseason openers, but are 0-2 in Game 2.

First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m. ET. New York holds a 48-41 series lead, but the Dodgers are 7-6 in the last 13 games against the Yankees. Los Angeles is a -141 favorite on the money line (risk $141 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Dodgers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5.

Yankees vs. Dodgers money line: Dodgers -141, Yankees +120

Yankees vs. Dodgers over/under: 8.5 runs

Yankees vs. Dodgers run line: Los Angeles -1.5 (+143)

NYY: The Yankees have hit the game total over in 67 of their last 114 games (+19.20 units)

LAD: The Dodgers have covered the run line in 29 of their last 48 games (+12.45 units)

Why you should back the Dodgers

Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3.00 ERA) is expected to start for Los Angeles. He is 1-0 with a 5.11 ERA in the postseason, including a 2-0 win in Game 5 of the NL Wild Card series against San Diego. In that game, he pitched five innings, allowing just two hits and one walk, while striking out two. He received a no-decision in a 10-2 win over the New York Mets in Game 4 of the NLDS, pitching 4.1 innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs and one walk, while striking out eight.

Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is among the Dodgers' top batters, and has hits in each of the last five playoff games. He was 1-for-5 with a double in the series opener. He has three multi-hit games over the past seven postseason games, including a 2-for-4 effort in the decisive NLCS Game 6 win over the Mets on Sunday. In 11 playoff games, Ohtani is batting .286 with three homers, 10 RBI and 12 runs scored.

Why you should back the Yankees

New York is expected to send left-hander Carlos Rodon (16-9, 3.96 ERA) to the mound. Rodon is 1-1 during the postseason with a 4.40 ERA. He earned the win in a 5-2 Game 1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS. In that game, he allowed three hits and one earned run with nine strikeouts in six innings of work. In 32 regular-season games, he allowed 157 hits, 77 earned runs and 57 walks, while striking out 195 in 175 innings.

Right fielder Juan Soto has been on a tear this postseason with hits in seven of 10 games. In the ALCS Game 5 win over the Cleveland Guardians, Soto was 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBI in a 5-2 victory. He was 1-for-3 with a pair of walks in Friday's loss to the Dodgers. In 10 postseason games, he is hitting .333 with two doubles, three homers, eight RBI and seven runs scored.

