The Los Angeles Dodgers not only clinched the series win over the New York Yankees on Saturday night, they also handed the visiting Yanks one of their worst losses in franchise history. Coming off an 8-5 win in the opener of the 2024 World Series rematch on Friday, the Dodgers on Saturday ritually dismantled the Yankees 18-2.

As Katie Strang points out, never before have the Yankees been so thoroughly beaten by a National League opponent:

Given that interleague play has been around since 1997 and that the Yankees have been a part of 41 World Series, this isn't exactly a small sample of games. In all, it's just the 12th time in franchise history that the Yankees have lost a game by 16 or more runs and the first time since a 19-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox in July 2019.

The Dodgers got rolling early with four runs in the first and then six in the second. Seven of those first 10 runs came at the expense of Yankees starter Will Warren, who lasted just 1 ⅓ innings and saw his ERA for the season vault from 4.09 to 5.19 as a consequence. In all, the Dodgers banged out 21 hits, including nine for extra bases. Within the onslaught was career home runs No. 200 and 201 for the increasingly hot Max Muncy:

As well, Dodgers rookie Dalton Rushing notched his first career home run, although it came off Yankees utility player Pablo Reyes, who was reduced to pitching the bottom of the eighth. The Dodgers also had a position player pitch their final frame in the field, and jack-of-all trades Enrique Hernández worked a scoreless top of the ninth to end it.

Overshadowed was the strong start of Dodgers right-hander Landon Knack, who limited the Yankees to one run over six innings of work with six strikeouts and three walks. Tommy Edman collected four hits on the night.

The consolation for the Yankees is that Aaron Judge slugged two homers on the night to give him 21 for the season and thus join Shohei Ohtani and Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners as the only hitters to reach 20 home runs thus far in 2025.

Even with the blowout loss, the Yankees, 35-22, will enter June with a 5.5-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. They also still have the best run differential in baseball. However, thanks to the Dodgers' whittling the Yankees' current run differential of plus-94 is now only one run better than that of the Chicago Cubs. The 36-22 Dodgers, meantime, lead the San Diego Padres in the National League West by a margin of 2.5 games.

They'll go for the sweep of the Yankees back at Dodger Stadium on Sunday night.