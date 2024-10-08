Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler had a watch stolen from him last month in a crime that remains under police investigation, his agency confirmed on Tuesday.

Local L.A. news affiliate ABC7 had reported on Monday that Buehler and his wife were confronted by a group of people while at Santa Anita Park, a racetrack located less than a half hour from Dodger Stadium. At some point during the interaction, which occurred during the weekend of Sept. 28-29, an individual removed and stole Buehler's expensive watch without him noticing. No one was harmed and it doesn't appear that any other items were taken.

Here's the full statement released by Excel Sports Management to Yahoo's Russell Dorsey:

"Following Walker's final regular season start on September 27th, he and a number of other players did not travel to Colorado for the final regular season series. That weekend, Walker and his wife McKenzie, were attending horse races at Santa Anita Park. While walking from the paddack to their seats, Walker was unknowingly the victim of a snatch and grab robbery of his watch. The incident was reported to police and is currently under investigation. We are grateful Walker and McKenzie were not harmed and Walker is focused on the playoffs."

Buehler is slated to start on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Divisional Series,

Buehler, 30, is from Lexington, Kentucky and has had a lifelong passion for horse racing. He became friendly with Bob Baffert, the legendary horse trainer, several years back when Baffert threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium.

"I kind of ran up and said, 'Hey, I never met you guys, but I'm from Lexington and a big fan of you,'" Buehler told BloodHorse in July 2023. "Literally, probably two days later, I went to Santa Anita at six in the morning and hung out with Bob until noon and then went to the field. We kept in touch from then on and when COVID hit, we went out to L.A., and we canceled our lease and such, and I lived with Bob for about two weeks when I first went out there and I stayed in the little guest house."

Baffert later convinced Buehler to purchase a share in one of his horses: Authentic, which would go on to win the 2020 Kentucky Derby.

Buehler, an impending free agent, appeared in 16 games for the Dodgers during the regular season. He amassed a 5.38 ERA (72 ERA+) and a 2.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio.