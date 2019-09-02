Dodgers will promote top prospect Gavin Lux, who is set to make his MLB debut on Labor Day

The Los Angeles Dodgers enter Labor Day with the best run differential in baseball, as well as the best record in the National League. Considering it a bummer for everyone else, then, that the Dodgers used the roster expansion period to get better by promoting infielder Gavin Lux, who is widely regarded as one of the game's top prospects. Lux will be active on Monday night against the Rockies and is expected to make his MLB debut at second base.

Dave Roberts said Gavin Lux will be called up tomorrow and start at 2B — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) September 2, 2019

Lux, 21, has split the season between Double- and Triple-A, hitting .347/.421/.607 with 26 home runs and 10 steals (on 16 tries). He's been particularly effective in Triple-A, where he's hit .392 in 49 games. He isn't just a stat-sheet stuffer, either.

MLB.com's scouting report gave Lux average or better grades in each of the five tool categories, including "plus" grades for his hit tool and his foot speed. Predictably, the site ranks Lux as a top-end prospect, placing him No. 9 in the minors overall.

Lux's promotion could be good news for fantasy baseball players as well as Dodgers fans, according to CBS Sports expert Scott White. If Lux gets regular playing time, he has the chance to make a Bo Bichette-like impact during his first few weeks in the majors, White says.

The Dodgers wisely afforded Lux some burn at second base, suggesting he could help them out on either side of the bag. That versatility could prove particularly valuable now that Max Muncy is out with a fractured wrist. Muncy had been Los Angeles' most-days second baseman throughout the second half.

Even if the Dodgers don't entrust Lux with an everyday or most-days role at this point, he's likely going to be a big part of their future core. That's bad news for the rest of the league.