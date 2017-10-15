Dodgers win Game 1 of NLCS vs. Cubs, but Kershaw's performance left a lot to be desired

LOS ANGELES -- Corey Seager's hurt, the Cubs are the defending champs, the Dodgers won 104 regular-season games, the Cubs' rotation is exhausted, Yasiel Puig starred Saturday night and, yet, we need to talk about Clayton Kershaw.

Look, Game 1 was always going to be at least slightly about Clayton Kershaw, other circumstances be damned. I'll confess that I knew I was writing on Kershaw before the game even started -- it was only a question of whether he bucked the narrative or continued to feed it. We end up a bit in the middle.

The Dodgers won Game 1, 5-2, but Kershaw's performance left a lot to be desired from so many people who want to see him just completely take over a postseason en route to a World Series title.

We all know the story. Kershaw is the best pitcher of his generation and five years after he retires, he'll be enshrined into the Baseball Hall of Fame. We don't need to run the numbers because only the uninformed would even question that.

It's just that he's had so many postseason issues and it's become the focal point of his career by now. It's kind of a microcosm for the Dodgers last five seasons, really. They're the only team to make the postseason each of the last five years, but they've yet to get over the hump.

Likewise, for every postseason gem from Kershaw, he seems to take steps backward. Look at last year's NLCS. He completely dominated the Cubs for the Game 2 win, but then the Cubs got to him in Game 6 and won the series.

Kershaw entered Game 1 with the weight of the Dodgers on his shoulders, especially since they were without Seager while the Cubs had posted the best record in the NL since the All-Star break. It really felt like the Dodgers had to get this one, too, with the Cubs' pitching staff totally depleted after emptying their tank in Games 4 and 5 of the NLDS on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Kershaw also entered with a career 4.63 ERA compared to a 2.36 regular-season mark. That's a turd that can't be polished. On the whole, Kershaw had been well over two runs worse in the postseason. People are going to notice that. People are going to start saying he can't get it done when it matters most, especially with the juxtaposition of what Madison Bumgarner has done for the rival Giants, who have three rings since the Dodgers last won one.

How did he do?

(In my best Larry David voice): Eh.

We can just kind of shrug our shoulders at the performance, you know?

Kershaw allowed two runs on four hits in five innings, walking just one and striking out four. It's a fine final tally. By no stretch should anyone say he was bad or that he "choked." It's just that he wasn't throwing nearly as many strikes early in the game as usual, causing his pitch count to rise to 87 through five innings. He threw strikes on just 63 percent of his pitches -- it was lower in the first three innings, too -- and he usually hovers around 70 percent in his good outings.

It just felt like something was missing. Actually, something was: The dominance.

Kershaw has now given up five home runs in 11 1/3 innings in two starts this postseason. That's not dominant and we're used to seeing Kershaw dominate ... in the regular season.

Also consider this: Does Dodgers manager Dave Roberts even consider lifting Kershaw for a pinch hitter in a tie game in the bottom of the fifth inning if he's definitely in full-on Kershaw mode? No chance. Dominant Kershaw takes that at-bat without a second thought from the dugout.

Even better, it wasn't even just because there was a runner in scoring position when Kershaw's spot in the batting order came up. Roberts was ready to bail on Kershaw very soon anyway.

"He was around 90 pitches and I probably had him going out there for [Anthony] Rizzo and then going to have Kenta [Maeda] get the three righties after that."

Roberts didn't want Kershaw to have to deal with right-handed hitters in the sixth inning. I now he's a forward-thinking manager and this postseason is becoming more and more obsessed with relievers, but it just doesn't feel like a dominant Kershaw would be treated like this.

Simply put, a two-run, five-inning outing (a 3.60 ERA, by the way), is hardly anything that'll quiet the masses -- especially when his manager pulled him from a tie game after five innings. Think about it, Roberts was probably right that the Dodgers' best chance to win involved pulling Kershaw for the likes of Tony Cingrani, Kenta Maeda and Brandon Morrow. That's not a knock on the other guys, but they aren't even in Kershaw's stratosphere when he's on.

While Kershaw certainly wasn't bad, he didn't give the type of performance that indicates he's ready to thoroughly dominate a postseason like Dodgers fans long ago saw from Sandy Koufax. It would be the cherry on top of his fantastic resume, but those cherries are good, man.

Even with a Dodgers win, we're still left waiting on Kershaw's magical postseason run of dominance and it's starting to feel like it might never come.