Dodgers win NL pennant: Five things to know about Los Angeles' return to the World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, winning Game 7 of the National League Championship Series and taking the best-of-seven set by a 4-3 margin. The Dodgers, then, are headed to the World Series, which will begin on Tuesday at Fenway Park, home of the American League champions, the Boston Red Sox.

In the interim, here are five things you need to know about the Dodgers pennant victory.

1. NL-best 24th pennant

The Dodgers will pursue their seventh world title in the coming days, but for now they can celebrate winning their 24th pennant -- the most among NL franchises.

There are some caveats to note here. Of those 24 pennants, 23 came in the National League, with one in the American Association. Eleven came as the "Los Angeles Dodgers" -- or since 1958. Prior to that, the Dodgers won seven pennants as the "Brooklyn Dodgers" and six total as the "Robins," "Superbas," and "Bridegrooms" -- all while they played their baseball in Brooklyn.

2. Back-to-back

This marks the Dodgers' second consecutive World Series appearance -- they lost in seven games to the Houston Astros last fall. That makes them the first NL team since the 2008-09 Philadelphia Phillies to repeat as pennant winners.

Before that, the 1995-96 Atlanta Braves were the last team to repeat as NL champions. The Braves also pulled the feat off in 1991-92. This isn't the first time the Dodgers have repeated as NL champions. Previously, they did it in 1977-78

3. Historic matchup

Because the Dodgers and Red Sox have combined to win nearly 40 pennants, you would think the two sides would have met in the World Series at some point. Technically, they did: in the 1916 World Series, the Red Sox took on the Brooklyn Robins -- and won.

If we're talking Dodgers-Red Sox -- with no wiggle room on names? They've never before met in the World Series. The Dodgers have played the Yankees in 11 World Series and the Red Sox have played the Cardinals in four World Series -- two of the most frequent matchups. But we've never before seen the Dodgers and Red Sox play in the Fall Classic -- at least not until now.

4. Roberts goes for history

While Alex Cora attempts to become the first Latin-born manager to win a World Series in his first season, Dave Roberts is chasing his own history. A win and he'll become the second African American manager to win a World Series, period. He'll also become the first manager of Asian descent.

5. Friedman seeks title

Since becoming a general manager back in 2006, Andrew Fredman has been regarded as one of the savviest execs in baseball. That was true for him during his time running the Tampa Bay Rays, and it's remained true with the Dodgers.

The one thing missing from Friedman's career is a World Series ring. He's overseen two teams who have reached the World Series, the 2008 Rays and 2017 Dodgers, but neither could finish the job. We'll see if the third time is the charm.