Dodgers win NLCS Game 7: Six MLB seasons, six trips to the World Series for the Bellingers
Cody and Clay Bellinger have played six MLB seasons combined and gone to the World Series all six years
Saturday night the Dodgers bested the Brewers to clinch a spot in the 2018 World Series. Los Angeles won NLCS Game 7 by a score of 5-1 to clinch their second straight pennant. They'll take on the Red Sox in the World Series. The series begins Tuesday.
Cody Bellinger was named NLCS MVP after hitting a walk-off single in Game 4 and a go-ahead two-run home run in Game 7. The reigning NL Rookie of the Year is heading back to the World Series as a sophomore. Know what's crazy? The Bellingers are now 6 for 6 going to the World Series in six big league seasons. Look at this:
- 1999: Clay Bellinger wins World Series with Yankees (vs. Braves)
- 2000: Clay Bellinger wins World Series with Yankees (vs. Mets)
- 2001: Clay Bellinger loses World Series with Yankees (vs. Diamondbacks)
- 2002: Clay Bellinger wins World Series with Angels (vs. Giants)
- 2017: Cody Bellinger loses World Series with Dodgers (vs. Astros)
- 2018: Cody Bellinger qualifies for World Series with Dodgers (vs. Red Sox)
Clay Bellinger, Cody's father, played four seasons in the big leagues and went to four World Series. To be fair, he barely played with the 2002 Angels. Only two games. Still, he was on the roster, and the team went to the World Series. Bellinger made his MLB debut last season and is heading back to the Fall Classic. Pretty cool.
