Dodgers' Wood 'set in stone' to start Game 4, no matter what Kershaw wants
Clayton Kershaw apparently won't be able to talk his way into the start
Clayton Kershaw won't be starting Game 4 of the National League Division Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Not even if he demands the ball.
That's what Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is saying now, anyway.
Roberts announced Thursday that Alex Wood will take the ball if the Dodgers require a fourth game against the Arizona Diamondbacks:
Kershaw has made a thing out of coming back for Game 4. He did it last year (then returned for a relief appearance in Game 5); he did it in 2015, 2014, and 2013, too. Heck, Kershaw came back and started Games 2 and 6 of the Championship Series as well. But all that will change this year -- if things go to plan.
The fact that Wood had a brilliant season should help Roberts keep his vow. Over 27 appearances, Wood posted a 2.72 ERA and 3.97 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 152 1/3 innings. He did see his velocity dip during the season -- his sinker clocked in at 90.9 mph in September versus 93.5 in April -- yet he remained effective, holding opponents to a .586 OPS in his final three starts.
