The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays by a 3-1 final on Friday in a thrilling Game 6 of the World Series on Friday night. In turn, the Dodgers evened the best-of-seven set at 3-3 and forced a decisive Game 7 on Saturday night. The question for the Dodgers now becomes: who starts on the mound in the championship-deciding contest?

As we laid out during Thursday's travel day, the Dodgers should be able to leverage their outstanding rotation to protect against overexposing a leaky bullpen. At the time, Tyler Glasnow looked like the obvious candidate to work in a bulk capacity in a potential Game 7, with Games 4 and 5 starters (Shohei Ohtani and Blake Snell) available to slot in for a few innings apiece since they no longer had to be held in reserve for a future appearance.

Well, Glasnow was needed in Game 6. He got the final three outs on just three crucial pitches. Coming in with runners on second and third and no outs against the World Series-winning run at the plate, Glasnow got Ernie Clement to pop out on one pitch before Andrés Giménez lined into a wild game-ending double play on Glasnow's third offering.

It seems unlikely that Glasnow's brief outing will prevent him from pitching (and perhaps pitching a lot) on Saturday. Yet there are other, logistical reasons why Glasnow may again enter in relief rather than getting the nod -- and, furthermore, why Ohtani will likely be used as the official starter, even if it's just as an opener.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts did not name a Game 7 starter after the Game 6 win on Friday night. Though Ohtani will get the nod in Game 7, per the New York Post.

Ohtani is the most logical choice to start. Why? MLB rules state that Ohtani can only remain in the game to bat as the designated hitter if he's also the starting pitcher. Here's the pertinent information from the MLB rulebook -- specifically Rule 5.11(b), or the Ohtani Rule:

Starting Pitcher as Designated Hitter. It is not mandatory that a Club designate a hitter for the pitcher. However, in the event the starting pitcher will bat for himself, the player will be considered two separate people for purposes of Rule 5.11(a). In such cases, the manager should list 10 players on his team's lineup card, and this player should be named twice – once as the starting pitcher and once as the Designated Hitter. Thus, if the starting pitcher is replaced, he can continue as the Designated Hitter (but can no longer pitch in the game), and if the Designated Hitter is replaced, he can continue as the pitcher (but can no longer hit for himself). If the player is simultaneously replaced both as a starting pitcher and Designated Hitter, he cannot be replaced by another two-way player filling both roles as separate people (this can be done only once on the initial lineup card by identifying that the starting pitcher will bat for himself).

Do note that the rulebook makes it clear that it applies only to the starting pitcher. There are no carveouts for relievers. If Ohtani entered Game 7 as a reliever, the Dodgers would only be able to keep his bat in the lineup as long as he was still on the mound.

Of course, even if the Dodgers did find some language that would allow them to use this rule with Ohtani entering as a reliever, they may opt against it. In such a scenario, they'd have to navigate the tricky situation of having him warm up while also taking his at-bats as the lineup dictated. That's a tough juggling act given that Ohtani is accustomed to a warm-up routine befitting a starter.

Ohtani's likely nod will come against future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer. The first World Series Game 7 in six years will not lack star power.